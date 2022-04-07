ERIE — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at Erie High School turned himself in Wednesday, police said.
“Earlier today, the suspect in yesterday’s school shooting turned himself in to the Erie Police Department. The investigation is on-going. We would like to thank everyone for their support in yesterday’s events,” the Erie Police Department said in a social media post late Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting took place Tuesday morning at the high school. One student was injured.
Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz indicated on Tuesday that the suspect would face only juvenile charges because the person’s age is younger than 15.
Department Deputy Chief Mike Nolan said security footage confirmed the shooter had left before officers arrived, The Associated Press reported.