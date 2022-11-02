MERCER — A Hermitage man accused of cheating in a fishing tournament by putting weights in fish now has more legal difficulties.
Chase Elliott Cominsky, 35, of North Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, was charged Monday with stalking and harassment by Jefferson Township Police Department.
In a criminal complaint filed with Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer, police allege Cominsky harassed a woman through text messages and hazardous driving.
Police said Cominsky and the woman know each other.
The woman reported she was driving to her home in Jefferson Township, Mercer County, when Cominsky sent her a harassing text message just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to the criminal complaint. The woman told police that shortly after the text, Cominsky began following her in a vehicle, at times traveling dangerously close to the rear of the woman’s vehicle.
After the woman arrived at her home, Cominsky tried to speak with her and asked her to get out of her vehicle, according to police. The woman, instead, stayed in her car until police arrived.
Later, police said Cominsky continued to send the woman harassing text messages.
Cominsky was released on $5,000 unsecured bond awaiting a Nov. 17 preliminary hearing before Davis on the charges.
The charges filed Monday are the latest legal difficulty Cominsky faces.
Last week, Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to cheating, attempted grand theft and other offenses in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Court of Common Pleas.
The two men — who were fishing partners — allegedly put weights and fish fillets in the fish they caught Sept. 30 in a Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament in Cleveland. Cominsky and Runyan are accused of cheating to win the event’s top prize of about $28,000.
On Oct. 11, authorities from Pennsylvania and Ohio seized Cominsky’s fishing boat in Hermitage.
In July, Runyan was charged by Ashtabula (Ohio) Police Department with domestic violence and unlawful restraint. Runyan faces a pretrial hearing in the case Nov. 10 in Ashtabula Municipal Court.
