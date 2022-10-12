My story starts way before I was diagnosed with breast cancer.
My younger sister was diagnosed in February 2007 at the age of 35 and two weeks later we had to say goodbye to her. She had no breast cancer signs or lumps even up to the day she passed, and for that reason I have always been up-to-date on all my appointments and mammograms.
I think back now at COVID and think that time was a good time for me. I know what you are thinking, how could it be a good time for anyone? My normal time for my mammogram was May and because of COVID, the mammogram was moved to August. I had an abnormal scan and they needed to recheck as they were seeing something that just didn’t look right. The next mammogram and ultrasound were a month later and a biopsy was three weeks after that, and now it’s the beginning of October.
My primary care physician (Dr. Bradley Fox) was out of the office and in a seminar on Oct. 8, and when he was on a break he saw the call and he knew he need to let me know ASAP. I got that call around 3:30 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. I had breast cancer. It didn’t seem real. I didn’t have time to realize it was real because in less than five minutes after talking to my doctor I received another call from Saint Vincent Hospital Breast Center for my first appointment with Dr. Jennifer Saldana about my breast cancer.
They had me in the office the next Wednesday. We had to do lots more testing to see what type of cancer it was exactly. It was one she was not thinking I would be. She did tell me that I had HER2-positive breast cancer and was at a stage 1B. I met with Dr. Germain, a plastic surgeon, to help decide what I wanted to do and how we wanted to proceed. Because of the stage being low, they were certain that they would be able to get it all with a lumpectomy. I had made the decision to do the lumpectomy and a breast reduction. Because I was HER2-positive, I would have to go through the chemotherapy and radiation no matter what I had decided, either lumpectomy or mastectomy. My surgery was Dec. 3, 2021, as outpatient. I went home that day and had to be back in the morning to check on the drains. I had a chemo port put in two weeks later. I would be out of work for the month of December. I live in Edinboro and work in Meadville, so I was lucky that Saint Vincent and Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute have a great working relationship. And because of that I was able to do my chemo and radiation at the Barco Center instead of driving to Erie every week while working. My chemo was weekly and was for 12 weeks, which took us into April. Radiation started in May and was daily for 30-plus working days. I got to ring the bell on June 17. Even thought the chemo was completed, I still have hormone therapy that will go on every three weeks until January 2023.
I was very lucky to have a great husband and sons to help out where they could. My employer and boss were great and still are as the appointments are still going on, and will for a while. I was not someone that could stay at home and be OK, I needed to work and do Scouting or I would be thinking and worrying way too much. That is just who I am. I have had a scare recently, and have done the testing to make sure it was not coming back. So as of today, I can say that I am surviving my cancer diagnosis. I am beating this breast cancer!
Valerie Miller lives in Edinboro. She says, “We don’t know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice we have!”
