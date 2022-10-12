When I was asked to share my story, I wasn’t sure I was ready. The more I thought about it, I felt if nothing else I wanted to tell women (and men) how important self-examinations are.
It’s been almost one year since I found the mass in my breast. I knew in my heart what it was when I found it. I lay awake for hours until I could call my doctor. She immediately sent me for a mammogram and a biopsy.
First surgery, then radiation and now a five-year plan of medication to keep it away. I was one of the lucky ones for whom chemo and radiation didn’t cause severe side effects other than losing my hair.
My amazing husband was, and remains, my rock. He went to appointments with me, asked questions that I didn’t think of and when my hair started falling out, he was there with the clippers so I could take charge of the situation.
My friend, confidante, and now my sister from another mother and father helped me through this tough chapter of life by not being afraid to make jokes and make me laugh at what was happening. She sent pictures of colored wigs from a Halloween store and asked which ones we should get, she took me to a concert in Ohio to see two fabulous musicians from Brazil who play electric violin and ukulele, she took me for coffee after treatments and generally reminded me to keep positive. She was the one I wasn’t afraid to cry in front of.
I met other “sisters” with the same scars. Many had advice on coping with different changes happening to my body: use plastic utensils to help avoid the metal taste in my mouth, drink lemon water, make sure to add plenty of protein to my diet.
True, we are called survivors, but I prefer to think of myself as a warrior. Another friend thinks of herself as a dragon slayer. We all need to take on a persona that helps us defeat that sinking feeling we sometimes have.
I’m early in my journey. The doctors are all optimistic that I will not have a reoccurrence, but if it happens, it will probably happen within two years. That is unsettling, but I refuse to let it hang like a dark cloud over my life.
I cannot and will not stress over things out of my control. I will not waste time thinking about “What if …?” There are far too many things to do and too many people to hug and love and appreciate.
And I remind all of you, women and men, take time and check yourselves every month. If I had waited and found my mass later, it could have been too late.
Pattie Fields lives Cochranton and is active with the Cochranton Community Fair.
