I’ve been asked me to provide a brief narrative documenting my fight against Stage III breast cancer.
What I share below instead is a message of thanks that I wrote to my Mom, a 12-year survivor herself and my selfless caregiver throughout my year-long treatment.
We both battled this disease and we both won. Below is a brief glimpse of our shared journey together:
From my eyes, I never saw you struggle.
You shielded me from your pain.
From my eyes, I never imagined you scared.
Always the warrior with the brave exterior and a smile.
From my eyes, I saw your hair disappear but I never knew the heartache.
I couldn’t fully grasp the loss.
From my eyes, I saw you avoid certain foods, fountain drinks, the hugs of others but I never knew the sacrifice.
From my eyes, I saw you battle, fight, win. I didn’t think there was any other way. I didn’t know the gravity of a triple negative breast cancer diagnosis. I only knew that my Mom could kick this beast’s butt.
From my eyes, you always were and always will be my hero. But I never really understood the battle wounds you were forced to endure. Through chemo, radiation, surgery, you continued to work as a nurse but your journey still raw, real and hard.
Fast forward 12 years
From my eyes, I saw your worry as I shared my Stage III diagnosis.
From my eyes, I saw your little tuft of hair from the cancer center windows as you paced the parking lot deep in discussion with God.
From my eyes, you were the last person that I saw as I drifted off to sleep during my many treatments and the first person I saw each time I woke up. Oh, what peace and comfort you always brought me.
From my eyes, I saw you grimace each time they poked me in the hospital trying to find just the right vein.
From my eyes, I saw you taking copious notes at my weekly doctor appointments. Oh how your notes were what saved us sometimes.
From my eyes, I saw you watching me as I lay still-quietly weathering the storm of the steroids.
From my eyes, I saw you deep in prayer for me. I watched as you spoke to God, St. Agatha and Dad. I saw you offering up your intentions through the rosary.
From my eyes, I saw you keep my life going when I myself could not from attending banquets, decorating for the holidays, preparing holidays meals and treating my pup to cheese.
From my eyes, I saw your complete and utter selflessness.
From my eyes, I saw you look for ways to make my life more bearable from my pink bag to carry all of my medicines to cups on the counter rather than the top shelf.
From my eyes, I watched you stand tall and strong as those tough days would approach. I watched you fill my house with hope even when I was in the depths of despair.
From my eyes, I saw your joy when our ducks were in a row, when there were wins, when my blood counts were up and when each treatment I could get.
From my eyes, I watched as you celebrated my completion of 16 hard chemos. I saw your tears. My joy was your joy. Our joy. We had both battled this beast and together we won.
From my eyes, I saw a Mom drop everything for her child. I saw you come to my side, sit with me, hold my hand and hug me when I was scared.
My journey, your journey, our journey.
Forever connected by what I saw from my eyes.
I will no longer be haunted by the question, WHY but instead I ask myself HOW?
How can I help someone like you helped me?
How can I best show up for others?
How can I connect more closely with God?
How can I be just like you?
The most amazing Mom ever.
For if it wasn’t for you, I would not have been able to face cancer and beat it!
For anyone who is on this journey, seek out your support system. Lean on your family and friends. They are what will carry you through!
Jenny Kawata lives in Meadville. She says, “Every 2 minutes, a woman just like my Mom and I, is diagnosed with breast cancer. Don’t delay! Get your regular screenings today.”
