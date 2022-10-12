I made it! A year ago I wasn’t even sure if I would. I was afraid that the chemotherapy treatments might do me in, given my pre-existing conditions.
At the age of 14, I sustained a spinal cord jury resulting in paralysis. After rehabilitation and a lot of hard work, I returned to high school, attended college and went to work full-time. I retired from my career at the end of August in 2020. I did not get my annual mammogram in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and my breast cancer was detected in a mammogram in June of 2021.
The biopsy confirmed that it was Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS). Initially, the surgeon informed me it was stage 0, but after my surgery in July, my diagnosis was changed to Stage 1 invasive, estrogen and HER2-positive breast cancer. I quickly learned what I could about the disease including that breast cancer doesn’t discriminate and is the most common cancer in women next to skin cancers.
Wow, “this stinks,” I thought! I already have my share of medical issues due to being a quadriplegic in a wheelchair and how would I survive chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation? Luckily my husband and I retired to Conneaut Lake and I knew the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute provided great care for several of our neighbors.
I was reassured upon meeting Dr. Jason Brown and Dr. Brian Karlovits, who had thoroughly reviewed my chart and outlined my treatment plan before I arrived for the first appointment.
Still, I struggled with a great deal of self-doubt so I knew it was going to take a positive attitude to achieve the best outcome. I proactively bought some protein bars and drinks. I enjoy exercise and set up my garage so I could maintain as much strength as possible. I had a friend cut my hair short, knowing that I would eventually lose it.
Fortunately, my family and neighbors cooked some meals for us and we learned to willingly accept offers. People were so generous and kind during some of the toughest chemo days, which only made me more determined to try harder each day to fight breast cancer.
My husband, sisters and some friends had to help with some of my personal care and I prayed it would be temporary. I was also encouraged by the Barco Institute’s outstanding clinicians.
My team of Dr. Brown, Dr. Karlovits and oncology nurse Sharon Young worked hard to monitor my progress carefully. I have special needs, including urinary tract infections and hyponatremia and the coordination of my care was flawless! I usually had a list of questions and concerns at each appointment and tried to stay ahead of any additional health issues and blood work concerns.
The staff at the Barco Institute made everything easier, were courteous and always had a kind word or a smile. Personally, the nurses work as a team and communicate so well with each other!
Additionally, from the snacks, to the warming blankets, to the sense of humor they imparted to my treatment, they made a great difference in my attitude toward the chemotherapy treatments.
Time moves slowly at treatments so we sometimes played Yahtzee and cards to pass the time. I also wore “power” socks with fun sayings on them like “girl power,” “fighting cancer one round at a time,” and “turns out I’m tough as nails!” Anything to lighten the load helped me see the ultimate goal of finishing treatments.
Also, I stayed involved with my volunteer work as president of Three Rivers Adaptive Sports, which was a great distraction from my cancer treatments. I run a water sports clinic for individuals with disabilities each summer here at Conneaut Lake and thinking about the future helped my mind remain positive.
While the effects of chemo could be quite debilitating and depressing, I tried to find small ways to counteract them like wearing cute warm hats when I lost my hair and having my husband start the wood burner when I was freezing after treatments.
I am grateful to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute for helping me navigate this challenging time! Thank you to the nurses that cared for me which made a huge difference in my miraculous outcome that I am still celebrating daily! I hope that by sharing my story and what I learned about the human spirit, I can help someone else facing breast cancer.
Barbi Baum is a Conneaut Lake resident. She says, “Your future is what you make of it. Control what you can and vision what you want.”
