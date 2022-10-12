My first encounter with breast cancer occurred when I was 10 years old.
One rainy, chilly afternoon, my brothers and I came home from school to find my mom in bed and my parents explained that she was recovering from surgery to remove a lump she found in her breast a few weeks earlier.
They also said that she’d be undergoing treatment for breast cancer in the coming months. We had no idea what that meant, and they did their best to answer our questions.
The months that followed were full of school days, sports practices, dance lessons, sleepovers and field trips, speckled with chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
One thing that really sticks out in my memories is that mom never complained, she always found a reason to laugh, and her strength and courage were undeniable. Mom’s cancer went into remission after a year of treatment and life resumed as usual.
Fast forward to 2004 when I competed for and won the title of Miss Meadville Area. Part of my responsibility as a titleholder was to select an organization to represent and raise money for during my year of service. I chose the Looking Ahead Breast Cancer Support Group, a local organization that’s still in existence today, and the members encouraged me to become involved with other cancer awareness organizations and volunteer my time with them as well.
My introduction to organizations like the American Cancer Society and the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition were only the beginning. I’ve been passionate about being involved with these organizations in various capacities from that point and continue to support them to this day. The advocacy, research, and support they provide for breast cancer patients and their families is truly invaluable.
Fast forward again to 2010. I’d been volunteering for the American Cancer Society for over five years and had recently joined the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer committee. It was a beautiful spring day, and my mom was coming up to Erie to visit, a very normal occurrence as her job as a pharmaceutical sales manager and registered dietitian often brought her to town. But on this visit, my dad was with her, something I wasn’t expecting.
They explained she’d recently seen a doctor after some suspicious symptoms started cropping up and had been diagnosed with Primary Peritoneal Cancer (PPC). PPC is a form of cancer that’s similar to ovarian cancer, but instead of tumors growing on the ovaries, they were growing on the peritoneum in mom’s abdomen. She explained that she had a very long road ahead with surgeries and treatments as this type of cancer is both fast growing and very invasive. What they didn’t share during that first conversation, but I found out soon after from my own Googling (which was, admittedly, inadvisable) was that her prognosis was terminal.
A few months after mom’s second diagnosis, my grandfather, her dad, was diagnosed with breast cancer. This prompted mom’s oncology team to recommend testing to determine if we had any of the genetic mutations that would predispose us to a higher cancer risk. Several weeks later, I learned that I had tested positive for the BRCA1 genetic mutation. The genetic counselor explained that my risk of developing breast cancer before age 70 was over 85 percent. My mom’s first cancer diagnosis occurred at age 40, which increased the likelihood that my diagnosis would also be at a younger age. At that moment, breast cancer, for me personally, became a matter of “when,” not “if.” The counselor then talked through my options, but I quickly chose to ignore my diagnosis out of fear, anger and overwhelm.
Dec. 13, 2014, was one of the worst days my family experienced together. Mom was tired, her doctors couldn’t do any more for her, and under the watchful eyes of some incredible hospice nurses, she passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Shortly after that, I realized I couldn’t ignore my own diagnosis any longer. On Dec. 7, 2015, almost a year to the day from my mom’s passing, I had an elective bilateral mastectomy followed by additional surgeries for reconstruction, which reduced my risk of developing breast cancer to less than 10 percent. I’m far from being out of the woods when it comes to receiving a cancer diagnosis, but now at least I have a fighting chance of avoiding it and I have a wonderful team monitoring me closely.
In 2018, my family worked closely with the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute in Meadville to find a way to honor mom’s legacy. From that conversation, Nourishing Recovery: The LouAnn Flick Memorial Fund was established. The fund combines mom’s passion for dietetics, a career to which she dedicated 35 years, and the need for cancer patients undergoing treatment to receive formal counseling to ensure they’re getting the proper nutrition they need to progress through treatment. To date, the fund has covered the cost of nearly 130 patient visits with a registered dietitian, a number we know my mom would be thrilled to hear. Our journey is still in progress, but I’m proud of my mom, my family, and my own decisions about my diagnosis. I am also incredibly thankful for the people who have helped us all along the way, we truly couldn’t have made it this far without their support and love.
Amanda Kochirka lives in Erie and encourages anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis to check out the resources mentioned in the story because no one should have to fight alone.
