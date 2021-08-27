WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The best in Crawford County dairy for 2021 was named Thursday, as judging took place for the Supreme Champion and Supreme Breeder in the Crawford County Fair's open dairy show.
Taking home the Supreme Champion title was Joshua Waddell of Townville with his Holstein cow Baby Spot. The Supreme Champion contest sees the grand champions of each division of the open dairy show face off in a best of the best.
This is Waddell's second time earning the coveted title — first earning it in 2019 — but repetition does not mean he values winning any less.
"It took many, many, many years to get here," he said. "I don't say that brashly. I say that humbly."
A co-owner of Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms alongside other members of his family, Waddell has been raising cattle since childhood. He started in 4-H when he was 10 years old, and has been showing cattle continuously since then.
Waddle called Baby Spot a "great example of the Holstein breed." She's the daughter of a favorite cow of Waddell's named Spot.
At 6 years old, Baby Spot has been shown at the fair before. As to why she claimed Supreme Champion this time year, Waddell believes that, unlike the milk Baby Spot produces, she's aged like fine wine.
"I think she has stood the test of time and she exudes balance throughout her entire body," he said.
Not to say Waddell was overly confident in victory heading into the competition. He thought the cows on display were impressive, and winning was not a sure thing.
"It was a good competition," he said. "It was very exciting. To win it wasn't an open win."
Waddell said the cow's line are "like family" for him, and he hopes to bring Baby Spot and her progeny back in future years.
Waddell greatly enjoys dairy farming, viewing it as both a hobby and a job. He sees it as a great way to raise kids, as it teaches both responsibility and a strong work ethic, and he's hopeful his kids will take up the role in the future. Joshua and his wife, Haley, have three daughters: Emma, 8; Josie, 5; and Maggie, 2.
The Supreme Breeder title, meanwhile, went to another returning winner. The Mase family of Meadow Hill Farm, located near Cochranton, has fulfilled a hat-trick in cow breeding, having previously won the title in 2017 and 2019.
Gary and Patricia Mase run the farm alongside their daughter Alicia Green and her husband, Justin, and their son Tony Mase and his wife, Jamie.
They also have another son, Garret, who owns a separate farm with his wife, Maggie.
The family has been raising cows for 40 years, moving to Crawford County 19 years ago from Lebanon County.
Their title this year was won on the backs of their Brown Swiss cows; the winning cows are named Bobby Jo, Aquarius, Dee and Annjet.
Similar to the Supreme Champion, the Supreme Breeder contest sees all of the Premiere Breeders from each division face off. However, as a breeding contest, it involves multiple cows for each entrant, rather than just one.
Bobby Jo was herself the grant champion of the Brown Swiss division during the dairy show, while Aquarius had a first-place finish in the aged cows category. Dee, meanwhile, was a reserve junior champion this year.
Aquarius has been with the family for many years, having been Alicia's original 4-H project when she was a kid.
Patricia said Brown Swiss cows are known for their calm temperament, as well as the high fat and protein in the milk the produce, making them ideal for cheese making.
Similar to Waddell, the Mases were not wholly confident in their eventual win this year. While they claimed many ribbons and thought their cows looked good, competition was tough and it all comes down to a single judge's vote.
"You never know because it's one man's opinion," Patricia said.
The family plans to keep showing in future years, possibly with the goal of claiming a fourth win in the Supreme Breeder contest.
Elaine Duncan, 4-H dairy chair for the Crawford County Fair, praised the cows seen this year during the the open dairy show.
"(It was) very good competition," she said. "Our numbers were down a little bit, but we had a very high-quality show."
Duncan said between 350 to 400 cows took part across all the dairy contests this year. Comparatively, she said 2019 saw around 425 cows take part.
Duncan felt particularly impressed with the line-up in the Supreme Champion category.
"It thought it was excellent and for all the champions, you could have argued for any one of them," she said.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.