Amid the flood of reminders regarding holidays that seem designed specifically with the greeting card industry in mind and the national day of this and the national day of that, it’s easy for well-intentioned consciousness-raising efforts to slip through the cracks of email and social media.
So let this be your reminder that just over 36 years ago, then-President Ronald Reagan declared March 1987 to be National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Today, the effort continues to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with intellectual challenges and the barriers that still sometimes get in the way. Locally, such efforts are particularly evident in a variety of workplaces, according to Emily Carpenter, who coordinates the supportive employment program at The Arc of Crawford County.
The program, in which developmentally disabled residents are paired with job coaches from The Arc, currently has 21 clients placed in jobs at Meadville-area businesses, with two of them working multiple jobs. Another six clients are seeking employment, according to Carpenter, and The Arc is assessing 13 more to determine where they would be successful.
“I absolutely love helping our clients find purpose and meaning through working at a job in our community,” Carpenter said. “Our passion in the supported employment department is to empower individuals with disabilities. We offer support so that they can thrive and achieve competitive employment in our community.”
Satchi Miller, 25, works for three employers through The Arc’s supported employment program: Conneaut Lake Veterinary Hospital, ALS Pets and the Meadville Market House. He also volunteers two nights each week outside the program at The Movies at Meadville, according to Amara Geffen, his mother.
Miller’s shifts range from 90 minutes to four hours and help to keep him active and engaged. He has Sundays and Mondays off and enjoys the downtime, but he values his opportunities to work, according to Geffen.
“You can’t find a more loyal employer than Satchi,” Geffen said earlier this week. “When we talk about a family vacation, he’s like ‘I can’t miss work’ because he doesn’t want to miss it.”
And for Geffen, it’s easy to see what Miller would be missing if he weren’t working.
“They’re the benefits any parent would see from employment — learning how to live one’s life, how to be productive and responsible,” she said. “If he could work more hours at all of his jobs, he’d be quite thrilled. He likes to be productive.”
At Conneaut Lake Veterinary Hospital, where Miller has worked nearly three years, he performs whatever small tasks need to be done, from taking out the recycling and trash to filing food containers and light cleaning duties.
Just as Miller benefits from his work experience, the clinic benefits from having him as an employee, according to his co-worker Nicole Kreckel, a receptionist.
“He does his job the way he is supposed to, no ifs, ands or buts — he will make sure it’s done,” Kreckel said. “We love him very much. He is very funny. He doesn’t say a lot, but when he does he’s so funny.”
At the downtown Meadville legal firm Spadafore Prather Janes, Arc client Richard Dooley has quickly become like part of the family since joining the staff in a part-time capacity last year, lawyer Emil Spadafore said Monday. Seated in a conference room that Dooley had cleaned a few days earlier, Spadafore explained that Dooley performs a variety of cleaning tasks on Wednesday afternoons and also stops by on Mondays to put the trash receptacles at the curb and then on Tuesdays to take them back in.
Dooley’s responsibilities also include handling much of the firm’s document shredding needs. In a video produced for The Arc’s board, Spadafore recalls joking with Dooley that Dooley had come to the law firm from Enron, the corrupt oil company notorious for destroying documents by the truckload during the company’s bankruptcy and the investigations that followed in the early 2000s.
“He’s very conscientious,” Spadafore said of Dooley’s efforts. “Richard cleans and he does a very good job, and I tell you what, I feel very happy to provide Richard with something meaningful — and some extra cash for him.”
It’s a program that’s worth raising awareness about in the midst of larger National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month campaigns, according to those involved. The employees tend to be motivated and The Arc job coaches who accompany them to work help to ensure their dependability. Employers pay The Arc client, but not the job coach, and are typically eligible for significant tax credits as a result, according to Carpenter.
When a supported employee works from 120 to 400 hours per year, the employer is eligible for a work opportunity tax credit of 25 percent of the employee’s wages. The credit rate increases to 40 percent if the employee works more than 400 hours, with a maximum credit of $2,400.
Having seen her son help — and be helped by — three area organizations, Geffen would like to see others become involved.
“I don’t think enough businesses understand about supported employment and the importance of it — and the benefits to their businesses,” Geffen said. “The hope for everyone with supportive employment is that the employers have a commitment to supporting increasing independence for these folks, and really seeing their worth and allowing them to step up as much as they can.”
