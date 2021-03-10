Four long-term supporters of Conneaut Lake are optimistic about the future of Conneaut Lake Park after its recent sale in bankruptcy court to a private owner.
After experiencing financial issues for more than two decades, the more-than-a-century-old amusement park recently was sold to Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million.
Speaking with long-time residents or supporters of the park, they remain hopeful for the future — although one is a little skeptical until he hears more from the new owners.
Founded in 1892, Conneaut Lake Park operated under various private owners until the late 1990s when Gary Harris bought it from bankruptcy court. After operating it for a few years, Harris then donated the park to the people of northwestern Pennsylvania in 1997.
It operated under a board of volunteer trustees, and then a succession of court-appointed custodians before going back under another court-appointed board of trustees.
In October 2013, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General petitioned county court to oust the then-Trustees for failing to properly care for the park.
In June 2014, a consent degree between Trustees and the state brought in a new board of volunteer trustees including some members of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. The alliance’s staff acted as management of the park.
The new Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2014 to reorganize the park’s debt. A majority of the outstanding debt, including real estate taxes, was paid off in the ensuing years, but not all.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the park couldn’t open in 2020 and Trustees didn’t have the finances to weather not opening for 2021. Trustees were approached about selling by a potential buyer, which then led to a public auction process through federal bankruptcy court.
The bankruptcy judge accepted bids for the property and when only one bid was received, approved the sale, which is to be finalized shortly after some legal issues are resolved.
That news has brought some hope for the park's future.
Bob Disko, a long-time homeowner at the park, is very optimistic.
"I think it is a wonderful thing," he said of the recent sale to a private owner. "With new owners, there's new progress. Everybody is anxious to see what they are going to do next. Everybody says they need new rides, but I say clean up everything and then take the next step."
Asked if he believes it will remain a park, Disko said he understands according to the terms that the park "has to be kept open to the public and the people." He noted it was donated to the people and has "different restrictions. I would like to see it run as a park. I would like to see people and see life at the park." Disko owned a boarding home in the park for decades and now uses it as a summer cottage near Hotel Conneaut and spends six months there and six months as a resident of Evans Square, a housing complex in downtown Conneaut Lake.
After the last 20 to 30 years of ups and downs, does he think the sale will put the park on firm footing? "I think so, yes," he said, noting that in the past "a lot of people's hands were tied" with the restrictions. He said not having enough money and manpower made it difficult for those running the park. He added that "some things may be new and some changes made and some things will look different," adding some old buildings not related to the park operation may be sold when they are "no longer in the realm of the park."
One suggestion he would make to the new owners would be to "fix it up and make it the best it could be," adding, "I look forward to see something new. It's a good start."
Disko has been at the park 45 years and is the oldest resident there. He also has been very involved as a volunteer and as a member of the board of the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association.
Another long-time volunteer, Gloria Shea, believes the sale is good. "I'm really happy about it," she said. "I'm hoping," she said, when asked whether she thinks the park will remain open long term. "I kind of feel they (the new owners) are connected (to Conneaut Lake). I seem to think they have a love for the park like we do. Some day it's going to come out."
Asked whether she thinks the sale will put the park on firm footing, she said, "Yeah, I think so. There is a group of young people interested in helping (volunteers who have been there). It's going to take a lot of improvements to get it back."
For suggestions to the new owner, she said, "Improve the water park; spiff it up some; pave the roads," and then added, "Rebuild Dreamland Ballroom," which was destroyed by fire in 2008.
Shea is a "mup-here," the loving term given to people who moved "up here" from Pittsburgh. However, she has been here for 35 years and devoted many years as a volunteer at the park, including helping with fundraising, planting flowers, working the Pumpkinfest and cleaning Hotel Conneaut.
Another long-time volunteer and park supporter, Donna Hays of Conneaut Lake, is the unofficial "mayor of the park."
"I'm glad, very glad," she said about her reaction to the recent sale. "I hope they do what they said they are going to do," adding it needs some improvements. "We need it badly, badly," she said of the impact of tourism in the community because of the park.
"I hope so," she said concerning whether the sale will keep the park on a long-term basis. "I don't know anything about the people who bought it. I hope they keep it as a park," adding she believes it was said they will get some new rides.
She echoed the sentiments about whether the sale will be enough to get the park on firm financial footing. "I hope so. We need the place (the park) badly. Hotel Conneaut is the only hotel we have around here. "
She said, "I grew up in the park from the time I was 3 or 4 years old. My dad would come up (from Pittsburgh) and rent a boat and go fishing. My mother worked at Billie's Restaurant (in the park), which was owned by a guy from Pittsburgh," she reminisced. She noted the children were given money and went and rode rides during the day.
If she could give suggestions to the new owners, she would advise them to "fix the midway. Get a restaurant where the gift shop is. We need a restaurant where they serve meals so people can get a hot meal other than a hamburger or hot dog."
Among her 26 years as a volunteer, Hays worked at the Pumpkinfest and was instrumental in getting the annual event moved from downtown to the park. She also hosted annual Halloween parties at the Beach Club for more than 20 years and helped in the gift shop and other places as needed. She, like many others, devoted many hours to the park over the many years and is hopeful to see it open again. (The park was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Jamie Tolbert, also a park resident, is optimistic, but not quite as much as the other three. "Is it possible to be optimistic, yet skeptical at the same time, because that's how I feel. I'd like to think this new park will continue to be open and grow, but until the new owner comments on his plans, I'm somewhat skeptical."
"I'm hopeful, but honestly no," he said of whether he believes the park will remain long term. "There may be some park type setting, maybe with benches and picnic tables, but I doubt it will ever be the same Conneaut Lake Park we know."
"Firm?," he asked about whether the park will be on firm financial footing. "It's hard to say without knowing how much capital the new owner has to devote to this project. But I'd say it's not the quicksand that it was once in."
His advice for the new owner? "Don't try to be something you're not. I think there is a niche market for older classic amusement parks, but don't try to be a Waldameer or a Kennywood or a Hersheypark. Concentrate on what you and have and go from there; bigger isn't always better.
"Honestly, I would concentrate on Comstock Street toward the highway, keep the classic rides, sell the rest and move the Midway in that area. You need year-round income. I'd repurpose the convention center into an indoor amusement area with things like Laser tag, black light mini-golf and a go-kart track."
All four were definite about one thing: No matter what happens, they all will continue to be supporters of Conneaut Lake Park.
Perhaps Tolbert expressed it best.
"It (the park) may be different, but a part of me has been with Conneaut Lake Park forever and part of Conneaut Lake Park is with me forever."