Holding candles and listening to speakers, about 50 people gathered for a vigil for reproductive freedom on Monday afternoon in Diamond Park.
The hastily planned event came in response to the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal throughout the nation, according to organizer Sharon Kaplan.
“We all love someone who has had an abortion,” Kaplan told the crowd as people gathered and candles were distributed.
Kaplan was motivated to organize the event out of concern for women’s health if Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortion rights are curtailed or eliminated altogether in much of the country, she said.
As crowd members held lit candles aloft, two Democratic candidates for state office offered brief remarks during the 30-minute gathering.
“The only way to keep this going is to vote and to write to the people who can make a difference and to get them out of office and put the right people in if they’re not going to change their minds,” Kaplan told the crowd.
Pointing to herself as an example of the importance of abortion rights, Kaplan told the crowd that she had been raped repeatedly and had three abortions as a result. The first came about two years after Roe v. Wade made the procedure legal on a national basis, she said.
Without the availability of safe and legal abortions, she added, “I would be dead.”