SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Any potential water line for a proposed housing development on the west side of Conneaut Lake in Sadsbury Township must be placed along the right-of-way of State Route 618.
Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to have any water line that real estate developer Frank Pelly of Wexford wants for a 103-unit housing development follow the state highway’s right-of-way — if the proposed development ever moves forward.
Pelly is planning Reflections on Conneaut Lake on a 75-acre site that he owns in the area of Pymatuning Avenue and Aldina Drive. Located on the west side of Conneaut Lake and about a mile south of Conneaut Lake Park, the development would have 22 single-family homes, 37 carriage homes and 44 townhouses.
The supervisors’ vote came following a public hearing Tuesday night attended by more than 50 township residents on potential routes for the proposed water line that would solely serve the eyed development.
One potential route was to follow U.S Route 6 from the borough of Conneaut Lake west to State Highway 618 in the township then north to the property. The other proposed route was to follow Aldina Drive from the borough north into the township to the property site.
A majority of the audience at Tuesday night’s hearing told supervisors they were opposed to the water line going along Aldina Drive.
At their Aug. 8 meeting, supervisors gave approval to Pelly’s plan, but the approval is contingent on the development having an adequate water supply as well as a review of documentation by the township’s attorney.
At Tuesday’s hearing, supervisors said they have yet to see a final plan for the proposed development.
Supervisors also said a hydrologic study of the development site found there isn’t adequate water on the property to serve it.
Supervisors said Pelly is negotiating with the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake to supply water to the development, but no formal agreement has been presented to supervisors.
The authority supplies municipal water and sewer service within the borough.
