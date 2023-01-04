Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit between PENNCREST School Board President Luigi DeFrancesco and Jeff Brooks, a fellow PENNCREST board member.
In July 2021, DeFrancesco filed a civil suit in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas alleging Brooks defamed him in seven separate social media posts discussing DeFrancesco’s conduct and policy viewpoints on PENNCREST School Board functions.
DeFrancesco had filed the initial suit and subsequent appeals to both Crawford County and Superior courts pro se, meaning he was acting as his own attorney.
DeFrancesco alleged Brooks published statements that were false, malicious and harmful. The suit claimed the statements damaged DeFrancesco’s reputation within the community and sought $30,000 in damages.
On Nov. 24, 2021, Senior Judge William Cunningham of Crawford County Court dismissed the suit with prejudice, saying none of DeFrancesco’s claims met the muster to count as defamatory.
Dismissal with prejudice means the suit cannot be filed in the same court again.
In his appeal to Superior Court, DeFrancesco argued on procedural grounds that a motion for summary judgment he made in August 2021 should have been accepted by Crawford County Court. DeFrancesco claimed Brooks didn’t properly respond to the suit under the rules of civil court matters.
Summary judgment means the case would have been decided without trial.
However, in a ruling on DeFrancesco’s appeal issued Dec. 28, Pennsylvania Superior Court found Cunningham had ruled correctly on all matters.
Superior Court said if DeFrancesco objected to Brooks’ response, he had options. DeFrancesco could have moved to strike the response or pursued a default judgment after filing a 10-day notice, but DeFrancesco did neither, Superior Court found.
A default judgment is a ruling in favor of the plaintiff, or party, who filed the suit.
Superior Court found Crawford County properly entered judgment in favor of Brooks and that Crawford County “adequately and accurately resolved issues” DeFrancesco raised on his initial appeal to county court.
Superior Court’s ruling found “the trial court (Crawford County) correctly determined, as an initial matter of law, that Brooks’ seven social media postings were either true or incapable of defamatory meaning since they pertained to matters of public concern (e.g. PENNCREST School Board policy and functions), could not reasonably be understood to have grievously fractured Appellant’s (DeFrancesco’s) standing in the community, and/or because the statements simply expressed opinions based on known facts and did not imply the existence of undisclosed false or defamatory facts.”
Contacted Tuesday, DeFrancesco said he had no plans to try to appeal the matter to Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“That’s it — no appeal,” he told The Meadville Tribune. “I learned a lot from this, but not enough to go to the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court.
Brooks said he was glad the matter appears to be over.
“I hope this is the end of it,” he said. “It was a waste of taxpayer money and public officials’ time.”
