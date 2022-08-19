The forecast for Meadville on Saturday is for partly cloudy skies, temperatures just above 80 degrees — and plenty of people getting soaked at Cora Clark Park.
The Meadville Firefighters IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) Local 515 and the City of Meadville are hosting their end-of-summer, Super-Soaker Spectacular from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Office of the City Manager said on its Facebook page that registration starts at 1 and those who want to participate must sign in.
The city’s big firetruck will be on hand as a giant sprinkler to soak participants at 2 p.m., the city said.
Also on hand will be food and treats from Smoky Martins BBQ, Tariq’s Best Philly and Smiley’s Ice Cream Truck, officials said. Magic Steve also is scheduled to appear, and free popcorn will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.