The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge of interest in cryptocurrency will converge Thursday afternoon in Meadville in the form of a 137-foot-long, 329,000-pound super load.
Previously expected to arrive Wednesday, the tractor-trailer combination and accompanying crews of traffic flaggers, auxiliary police and utility crews will take a bit longer to arrive, according to the project manager.
The trailer that will carry a 200,000-pound transformer from Kennerdell to Meadville arrived around midday Tuesday, said Mike Brovont of Wolfe House and Building Movers, the Bernville-based firm that is transporting the load. Moving the transformer onto the trailer and securing it was expected to take six to eight hours, Brovont said. The journey to Meadville would then begin today.
The transformer, which had served as a spare at a Handsome Lake Energy LLC substation near Kennerdell, is ultimately being shipped to Texas for use at a facility operated by Compute North, according to Bill Clark, site manager for Handsome Lake Energy.
Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Compute North is a digital infrastructure company that provides services for “blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other distributed computing applications,” according to its website. Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money secured with encryption technology while blockchain is a method for making secure digital records of cryptocurrency transactions.
Compute North announced in February that it had raised $385 million to fund the further development of cryptocurrency mining data centers, according to datacenterdynamics.com. The company’s website lists four such facilities, including one near Granbury, Texas, about 80 miles southwest of Dallas.
The company did not immediately respond to a Meadville Tribune request for comment Tuesday regarding the transformer that will crawl through Meadville on its way to the Compute North facilities in Texas.
Though it served as a spare for five years, the transformer being transported had never actually been used, according to Clark, and like-new transformers are harder to find these days than in the past.
“Due to COVID and supply issues, it’s hard to get things on time nowadays,” Clark said. “We have a spare, this company in Texas wanted a spare, and the lead time (for a new transformer) was over a year, so our company is cooperating and helping them out. They’re buying our spare and we’re going to order another one — we don’t need one right now.”
Such arrangements have become more common as a result of supply issues, according to Clark.
“Procurement people are getting more and more creative to solve problems,” he said, “where you just used to order one and have it delivered.”
Just having a 100-ton transformer delivered, however, is never as simple as placing an order with an online retailer.
Brovont said the transformer was being lifted off its pad Tuesday by a hydraulic jacking system. As jacking pads placed at the four corners slowly lift the device, block supports are placed underneath it. When the transformer reaches the needed height, jacks are placed alongside to push it across steel rails and onto the trailer.
The slide system is smaller, more portable and less expensive than the kinds of large cranes that would be required to lift an object of such weight, according to Brovont. The slide system generally takes a comparable amount of time when set-up is considered and eliminates worries about overhead lines and other dangers posed by work near an electrical substation.
The super load will enter the city traveling west on Washington Street and will proceed to State Street, North Street and South Main Street before continuing east on Route 322. After turning at McHenry Street, it will head back north to the Western New York and Pennsylvania rail yard located below Smock Bridge, according to city officials. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution and avoid the affected areas when possible.
Super load updates will be posted to the city’s website and Facebook page.