A super load nearly 140 feet long and 330,000 pounds in weight will inch its way through Meadville this week in hopes of catching a train.
The load is expected Wednesday, city officials announced Monday, though a spokesman for Wolfe House and Building Movers of Bernville said he won’t know for sure until this afternoon whether the load will make it to Meadville on Wednesday or Thursday.
The load will carry an electrical substation transformer, according to Project Manager Mike Brovont, and it will make slow progress on city streets.
“You could probably walk alongside and get through faster than what we’re actually going to be going,” Brovont said. “Through Meadville, you’re going to have a lot of stops and starts. We’ve got some wires and traffic signals that have to be lifted while we come under them because we’re too tall.”
In addition to measuring 137 feet long, the load is about 16 feet 1 inch tall, according to Brovont. The speed of the procession, he added, will depend largely on “how on their game the bucket truck is to get these wires lifted up.”
But even if the bucket truck is completely on its game, the difference is likely to be between a slow walk and a fast walk, according to Brovant.
The transformer load will enter the city on Washington Street, having already traveled more than 45 miles from Kennerdell, where it was previously used by Handsome Lake Energy LLC. It will proceed onto State Street and then North Street, Park Avenue, and South Main Street on its way to the Western New York and Pennsylvania railyard located below Smock Bridge, according to City Clerk Katie Wickert.
The transformer then will be loaded onto a train for additional transport, though Brovont was uncertain where it would head next.
The massive weight of the load will be spread out over 13 axles, four on the semi truck and nine on the lengthy trailer, according to Brovont. The trailer’s many axles, arranged in groups of three, prevent the entire weight of the transformer from resting on any bridges that it will cross. Up to six axles may simultaneously rest on a bridge, he said, but not all nine.
The transformer is the only super load expected to come through the city in the near future. A city announcement referred to additional loads on each of the next five Wednesdays, but those were contingency dates in case the load is delayed by weather or other factors, according to Wickert.
While the transformer qualifies as a super load, it pales in comparison to the super load that traveled through the city in June 2018. Crowds gathered at various corners near the intersection of Mead Avenue and French Creek Parkway to watch as a 357.5-foot-long combination of semi-trucks, trailers and cargo deck totaling 868,000 pounds transport a 340,000-pound substation transformer from Cranesville to Cochranton.