A 137-foot-long super load will arrive in Meadville today, but the project manager coordinating the 57-mile journey from Kennerdell was wary of predicting a precise arrival time.
“We are loaded and should be ready to go by this evening,” Mike Brovont of Wolfe House and Building Movers said Wednesday afternoon. “Not sure about tomorrow’s plan.”
Brovont added that the super load likely will arrive after noon. The exact time will depend on the caravan's progress in the morning. He expected the 329,000-pound semi truck and trailer combination to depart from the Handsome Lake Energy LLC substation near Kennerdell around 9 a.m. The procession, joined by traffic flaggers and utility trucks, will carry a transformer to Meadville, where it will be loaded onto a train for shipment to Texas.
In Venango County, the super load will travel on Kennerdell Road to Rockland-Cranberry Road to Route 322 to Route 62 to Front Street to Route 417 to Route 428 to Route 27, according to a statement from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
In Crawford County, the load will travel on Route 27 to Park Avenue to Route 322.
The somewhat circuitous route, which is about 13 miles longer than the most direct path possible, is necessary so that the super load remains on roads capable of accommodating its length and width as well as its height of about 16 feet 1 inch.
The transformer, which has not been used in its role as a spare for the past five years, has been sold to Compute North, a Minnesota-based company with a facility southwest of Dallas, Texas, according to Bill Clark, site manager for Handsome Lake Energy.