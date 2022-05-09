WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — An accidental electrical fire around sunrise today gutted a West Mead Township home.
The fire at 10215 Liberty Street Extension was discovered by neighbors about 6 a.m., Chief Craig Lauer of West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department said.
Neighbors saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home, Lauer said. The house’s owner, Tyler Hickernell, wasn’t home at the time, he said.
When the first fire units arrived on scene there were flames visible on both the second and first floors of the residence, Lauer said.
“There’s extensive damage throughout the home,” Lauer said.
The fire began in the first-floor living room and was caused by an electrical malfunction, Lauer said.
The cause of the blaze is consider accidental, he said.
The home is insured and the American Red Cross is assisting Hickernell, Lauer said.
There were no injuries to any firemen.
West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by West Mead 2, Saegertown, Cochranton and East Mead volunteer fire departments and Meadville Central Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.