Though temperatures were only in the low 50s on Sunday afternoon, that didn’t deter people from enjoying warmer-weather food fare like ice cream or hot dogs outside on the first day of spring.
“I was visiting my grandmother up on the hill, so we had to come down to get an ice cream,” Clayton Conner of Townville said. Conner and his fiancée, Amanda Fry, made a quick mid-afternoon stop at the Saegertown Dairy Inn to grab some cool treats.
“If you come to Saegertown, you gotta get an ice cream,” he said with a smile.
The ice cream adage held for Rory Bancroft of Centerville and two of his young grandchildren, too.
“It’s snack time!,” Bancroft’s grandson, Benson, said when asked why they were out for ice cream on a cold day.
“It’s not really cold — and it’s never too cold for ice cream,” Bancroft said.
Tom Kirdahy, the Saegertown Dairy Inn’s owner, said his business — both in food and ice cream — always picks up around the first day of spring as daylight is longer and temperatures, usually, are warming.
“We get a good draw from people outside of the Saegertown area — whether it’s Ohio, Meadville or Erie,” he said of his business, which has been open since late February. “People want to go for a ride once the weather improves. We have a lot of people who once a week make a trip.”
About 11 miles away, along Conneaut Lake Road west of Meadville, Eddie’s Footlong Hot Dogs, too, has seen more folks as the weather has improved.
“We started slow due to the weather earlier this month,” Tim Johnson said of Eddie’s opening March 8.
Tim and his wife, Christy, are the third-generation of Johnsons to own and operate the business.
“The weather starting to get better helps — you just can’t beat a nice, sunny day,” he said.
Stopping for hot dogs was just the thing for Jason DeJohn of Meadville and his two sons, Jarrett and Michael.
“We were on our way back from Ohio,” the elder DeJohn said. “I stop by Eddie’s every chance I get.”
Both Saegertown Dairy Inn and Eddie’s are summer institutions in Crawford County.
Kirdahy is beginning his 36th year in Saegertown and his 45th year as owner of Dairy Supreme in Edinboro.
Eddie’s, meanwhile, marks its 75th anniversary this year in Vernon Township. Eddie’s popularity led the Johsons to open a smaller, nonseasonal location at the Downtown Mall in Meadville in 2016.
Seasonal food stands, as well as recreational and other outdoor-related businesses in northwestern Pennsylvania, depend on fair weather to attract customers.
For March, so far, temperatures have been running about 4 degrees above normal for the Meadville area, according to Karen Clark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.
“Normally, the daily high temperature is about 46 degrees, but it’s been averaging about 50 degrees,” Clark said.
Precipitation also is above normal — about 1 to 3 inches above normal averages, depending on the location in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“This week, we’ll stay in an up-and-down (temperature) pattern, but trending at the end of the month will be below normal,” Clark said.
For April, May and June, the forecast is calling for above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation in the region.
“We’ll have southwest winds and that will flow moisture up from the south,” she said of the general weather pattern.