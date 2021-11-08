VERNON TOWNSHIP — The cause of a Sunday night fire that destroyed a Vernon Township home is under investigation today.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation of the South Mosiertown Road home file, Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Fuller said today.
“It hasn’t been determined. We’re not sure and we just don’t know yet,” Fuller said when asked if the fire was considered suspicious.
The fire apparently had its origin at the rear of the Jacob Rossey residence at 14239 S. Mosiertown Road, Fuller said. The home is located west of Meadville and about a mile north of the Crawford Business Park in Vernon Township.
Rossey wasn’t home at the time of the blaze, Fuller said. A neighbor and a passing motorist each had spotted flames after 10 p.m. The home is considered a total loss, Fuller said.
There were no injuries fighting the fire.
Vernon Central was assisted at the scene by the Vernon Township, West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Conneaut Lake and Hayfield Township volunteer fire departments.
The last fire units returned to quarters around 2:20 a.m. today.