Summit and Summerhill townships will hold a joint cleanup day on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township gravel pit on Route 18 just south of Harmonsburg.
Acceptable items that will be taken include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, aluminum, cast, copper and steel items. Tires that are removed from the rim will be accepted for a $5 fee, but oversized and commercial tires cannot be accepted. Paint in cans, if dry and the lids removed, will also be accepted. Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will incur a $25 fee, but there is no fee if a certificate of freon removal is attached.
Items not acceptable include yard waste, dirt, light bulbs including compact and fluorescent tubes, household or wet garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, roofing and construction materials. Also, whole junk vehicles, automotive fuels and fluids, chemicals, radioactive and hazardous waste, oils, propane tanks, asbestos, and commercial, industrial or contractor waste will not be accepted. Electronic waste such as TVs, consumer electronics, computers, printers and cellphones cannot be accepted.
Cash or checks will be accepted. Officials will ask for verification of residence and those participating are asked to provide unloading assistance.
• More information: Email summit.crawford.pa@gmail.com.
