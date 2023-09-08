Editor's note: This article was updated Sept. 8 to correctly attribute comments made during the meeting. Two comments were originally incorrectly attributed solicitor Brian Cagle.
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — For the second consecutive month, Summit Township supervisors tabled action on approval of purchasing the former Harmonsburg School from Conneaut School District.
Supervisors tabled action last month to purchase the building for $1. Supervisor Bill Agnew had made the motion to purchase the building but it was tabled after discussion. The township secretary was to find out how much the insurance and other costs would be.
The item was on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.
During public comment at the beginning of the meeting, David Conroy wanted details about the purchase.
“I’m totally against it,” he said. He said it would costs thousands to tear it down, adding, “It’s not worth it.”
He suggested if the school wants to donate it to the township, “you should tell it it (the school district) to tear it down.”
Supervisor Chairman Bill Agnew said the township has options to consider, including marketing it for sale and putting it back on the tax rolls.
“Why take it?” Conroy asked.
Agnew replied the board was “looking at its options first.” When Conroy interrupted with statements or more questions, Agnew asked, “Do you want to listen or do you want to argue?”
Conroy said he thinks the board should wait to see what the school has to say.
Conroy spoke up again and Agnew replied, “I’m tired of talking to you. I’m done with you.”
Another resident asked what the board would do with it and Agnew replied that if the township takes it, it would probably “market the site.” He said the township has adjoining land behind the school and could market both sites as that would give a developer land for parking spaces and would put the sites on the tax rolls.
Agnew said if the township sells the land, it would “put it back on tax rolls.” It was noted that would include about 5 acres of land.
Another person voiced concerns about the school having asbestos and the cost of removing it, which was cited as approximately $54,000. Supervisor Lud Zarembenski said it would probably be closer to $100,000 to $200,000.
It was noted the township would not have to remove the asbestos as the sale would be as-is. It also was noted that asbestos doesn’t have to be removed unless it is torn down. At any rate, should there be a need to remove it, it would be the responsibility of the new owner, not the township, said Smith.
Zarembinski said the school district did not do anything with the building for 15 years and there has been no water in the building for years.
It was brought up during the meeting that the school board was planning to close another school and there were questions whether the school district would let that building sit like the Harmonsburg school.
Following the discussion, it was voted to table further action on this issue.
