SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — Summit Township Board of Supervisors has adopted an ordinance to allow Summit’s volunteer fire department to bill insurance companies or those using its services to recover the cost of providing those services.
Although the vote on Tuesday night was unanimous, it was not without controversy as audience members had questions and comments voicing disapproval of the ordinance.
Eleven members of the public were in attendance.
Some questioned the need for the ordinance. Supervisor Lud Zarembinski explained that the fire department now has rescue tools (such as a Hurst tool, which is used to pry open vehicles in crashes when a victim may be trapped), and unless the ordinance includes language referring to the rescue equipment, insurance companies will not pay the claim.
He said 20 years ago the fire department did not have those tools. He noted neighboring departments have language in their ordinances which allow the reimbursement. Thus, if there are other departments responding to an incident, which requires the tools, those departments could be reimbursed, but Summit could not.
The ordinance specifies cost of various items and mentions $30 per hour for each person responding.
That brought a concern from an audience member, who said if the firefighters are paid they are no longer “volunteers.”
However, township Solicitor Brian Cagle said “the volunteer does not get paid.” Funds received will go into the department’s equipment account.
The ordinance calls for billing insurance departments for the costs. Whatever the insurance doesn’t pay, the remainder would be billed to the person for whom services were delivered. However, it also notes that if that person is a resident who had paid the township’s taxes, no bill would be sent.
Supervisors noted that the township’s real estate taxes includes the fire tax, which supervisors said was half a mill.
The ordinance also provides that if the person has no insurance and is financially unable to pay the bill, there would be no bill.
Supervisor Jerry Smith noted without the change listing the department as a “rescue” department, the “county won’t recognize us as a rescue company.”
Township resident Dale Funkhouser questioned the “verbage,” asking in particular how it would be determined if the taxpayer had indeed paid the taxes. He said often residents don’t pay taxes for two years or more.
Cagle said the township (supervisors) has the “ability to consult with the fire department, but has no ability to audit the fire department.”
Funkhouser said he is supportive of the fire department, but questioned its decision to buy a restaurant on Route 18. Zarembinski said funds for that were made from the department’s investment fund and are being paid back on monthly terms.
He said his questions were not indicative of being against the fire department. “I just want clarification on the verbage. That’s all.” He added that he believes “oversight is needed by somebody,” citing the fact that two other fire departments within a 7-mile radius had financial problems in the past, one of which closed.
Smith noted that “none of the (fire department) members get paid,” adding that many times they serve for extended periods of time. For example, he said during a recent windstorm, volunteers directed traffic so nobody came in contact with the lines. He noted the electric company did not send employees for that purpose. When the department is called out, expenses occur and the ordinance will allow the fire department to recoup those costs.
Funkhouser said he would prefer the supervisors get a clarification of the procedures to make sure “the wording is right.”
Chairman Bill Agnew said he didn’t really think anything would be changed, but would be receptive to tabling action to get more clarity if needed. He said if the fire department said more was needed, it could be changed and advertised again.
Following more brief discussion, Zarembinski said he was “getting tired of hearing” about verbage.
He made a motion to adopt the ordinance, which was quickly seconded and carried unanimously.
At the close of the meeting, Agnew said they “had a pretty spirited discussion,” referring to other discussions as well. He thanked people for attending and said he hoped there would continue to be “good relationships” with the public and the supervisors.
