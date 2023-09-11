SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — Summit Township Board of Supervisors continued discussion at last Tuesday’s meeting concerning construction of a new township building.
The township is proposing construction of a new building, but has issues about what all to include in it.
Proposals include adding the Linesville area district magistrate office, as well as the Linesville Public Library.
The issue of moving the district magistrate’s office requires approval (and financing) from the Crawford County commissioners.
According to a report at the meeting, Crawford County President Judge John Spataro supports the move.
Solicitor Brian Cagle said he wasn’t certain about the commissioners’ support as he has received mixed messages.
He added he contacted Chris Seeley, who is one of three commissioners on the ballot for election in September, and Seeley had no position on the matter but was willing to talk.
Township Engineer Ashley Porter noted supervisors had two building options in 2017. He suggested if the board is serious about a new building, it might want to act sooner, citing the delay in obtaining construction materials, meaning it will take longer for completion.
A new building is estimated to cost about $3 million, without the district justice office, to $4.3 million with it. The township has about $500,000 saved.
Cagle told supervisors they had to “be wary of borrowing,” noting the $3 million mark is “on the cusp” of having to have a voter referendum to borrow that much money.
Chairman Bill Agnew said the board “could hold off until the first of the year,” referring to when a new board of commissioners would take over.
Porter said, “We need to take the DJ (district justice) office out of the picture,” when looking at construction costs.
Another consideration is whether to include the library. The Henrietta Library Board has offered to pledge $100,000 of a $120,000 endowment for a library. According to reports at the meeting, if the money is not used for a library, it goes to Allegheny College, according to the endowment.
Travis Crytzer, who is on the library board, asked if the supervisors had inquired to state and federal representatives to determine if there is any state or federal funding available. Porter said they had in the past and there was none. Crytzer suggested there could be some available now.
Cagle responded that was a conversation worth exploring, noting it was 2017 when the last inquiry was made.
Township resident Dale Funkhouser said, according to his figures, the cost of the construction would be $6 a month for every “man, woman and child” for 30 years.
The matter of whether to seek bids was tabled pending further investigation about possible financing and options will be explored.
