The Black Ash Sportsman Club Tuesday Night Summer Skeet will begin May 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the club grounds at 8410 Clark Road, Guys Mills,.
Participants can shoot practice rounds or participate in the Piazza Skeet League. Newcomers and youth are welcome and club membership is not required.
The Piazza skeet league cost will continue to be $10 per 50 targets. Junior shooters under age 16 qualify for special prizes and their cost is only $7 per 50 targets.
To shoot practice rounds, the cost is $4 per 25 targets for adults and $3 for youth.
• More information or to volunteer: Visit www.blackashsportsman.org or call Tom Mattis at (814) 789-4254.
