CONNEAUT LAKE — Describing the Barbara J as an “iconic treasure,” Chad Waldschmidt gave a detailed update about the boat’s operation at a recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Waldschmidt, who heads the boat operations, said, “We are at full steam,” as he reviewed the operations of the boat under the direction of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee (CLCDC).
Barbara J Cruises LLC is a nonprofit corporation. It was formed with the objective of preserving and operating the historic Barbara J on Conneaut Lake for the long-term pleasure of the community. The corporation is comprised of ownership, sponsors and volunteers who are dedicated to the future of the Barbara J on Conneaut Lake.
“Since the purchase of the Barbara J by Barbara J Cruises back in July of 2015, we have been making steady progress on upgrading our very high maintenance, but lovely lady. From our beginning, one of our primary goals has been continuous improvement of the boat to assure the operation on Conneaut Lake for many years to come. Our owner, Ron Anderson, likes to say, ‘Any changes we make must be done to last the next 20 years,’” Waldschmidt said.
He said past improvements included new windows, a bathroom upgrade, a new pilot house, new furnishings on the upper deck, an improved rudder system, a new Americans with Disabilities Act boarding ramp, a rebuilt public dock where the boat is moored, a high-quality sound system, new hydraulic steering system, and a completely rebuilt, all stainless steel paddle-wheel system. He added that additional improvements to the engine, rudder blades and the anchoring system were made this year.
“The modest fees we collect for public rides and charters initially cover the cost of upgrades and maintenance,” Waldschmidt said.
He said profits are advanced to the Community Foundation, CLCDC Fund, “for the specific goal of providing funds for our newly revitalized town and beach.”
The cost for a ride is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 16; those under 5 ride free.
“Just last year alone, we donated over $6,000 to the fund. We also support community activities including the purchase of the Captain’s Chair ice sculpture at the annual Ice House Festival, tourist rides for the annual historical society kayak races, annual supper for CLAMA (Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association) and donations of minimal-cost cruises to various nonprofit organizations and schools,” Waldschmidt said.
Last year, there were 116 trips for the boat with a total of 4,000 people taking a trip around the lake.
In May, Waldschmidt said, the boat passed its full-hull inspection, which takes place every five year. He also said the boat passed its annual fish commission inspection.
The summer season started May 28 with five cruises over the Memorial Day weekend. The season continues through Sept. 25. Regularly scheduled public cruises are Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. The winter “Trees of Light” cruises will again be offered for 15 days starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Waldschmidt said his wife, Carole, “is really the ‘guts’ of the Barbara J operation.” She handles cruise coordination, scheduling, contracting, timing, catering, telephone and website inquires for all cruises. Private charter cruise bookings also are available.
Councilman Mario DeBlasio praised Waldschmidt for the amount of work which has been put into the Barbara J operation.
He also noted the huge economic impact the Barbara J has had on the local economy since, he said, tourists visit local shops and restaurants when they visit Conneaut Lake to ride the Barbara J.
The boat was built in Michigan in the 1950s and when the park there closed, the boat was purchased by the late Lloyd Holland and brought to Conneaut Lake. It is named for Holland’s wife, the late Barbara Holland.
