As Tina Carter, Hannah Fuller and Rosanne Sommers gamely climbed aboard the dome-shaped jungle gym at Huidekoper Park on Friday, it was hard not to admire the idyllic nature of the setting. Located a few steps north of the pavilion, the climbing structure was shaded by trees at midday, the park was quiet and cool, and the day was all that could be asked for.
The only thing missing was kids. Although it was the first day of summer vacation, the three YMCA staff members passed only one child as they made their way from the parking lot to the jungle gym.
That stands to change beginning June 20 thanks to a cooperative effort between the Y, Creating Landscapes and other organizations.
The groups are offering a free summer park program at Huidekoper Park that is inspired by the much-loved activities of years past. Participating children will be able to spend much of the day playing and joining in a variety of park-based fun. The effort is designed to fill a community need, particularly for those who might not be able to afford formal summer camps or daycare programs for the entire summer, according to organizers.
“Our mission is the community — that’s what we do,” said Carter, the Y’s chief executive officer. “We’re trying to be available and relevant for what is needed. Being here for the kids this summer, we feel, is a huge part of our mission work and our community work.”
The goal, Carter continued, is “making sure kids have a safe, healthy and fun place to go.”
The expectations of a safe and healthy environment are familiar territory for organizations with camps and daycare, but fun? For kids raised more than ever on screens, is a day spent outdoors and engaged in crafts, art, gardening, walking, games and learning — is that really going to qualify as fun?
“Absolutely,” Carter said with a laugh. “We guarantee the fun.”
Kids ranging from rising first-graders to rising sixth-graders can be dropped off to stay for a morning or afternoon session at the park or for the whole day. Younger kids can join in the fun as well, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Morning sessions will be coordinated by the Y; Creating Landscapes takes over in the afternoons. Both organizations will provide two adult staff members to supervise participating children and additional volunteers will be present as needed and as available. Staff members from both organizations said they hope to draw 25 to 30 participants as word of the program spreads and to maintain a kid-to-staff member ratio of about 1 to 10.
Like Carter, Jan Hyatt of Creating Landscapes was confident that fun in the park could distract kids from their tablets, phones and other devices offering access to social media, games and more.
“That’s not social, and human beings are social animals,” Hyatt said of such technology. “It’s not outside in nature, it’s not being part of the environment. ... How can you expect people to be stewards of the earth when they don’t have any experience of participating in nature?”
Funds for the Huidekoper program were raised through a spring walkathon effort in which 350 community members combined to walk more than 25,000 miles. Participating organizations matched that effort by donating more than $25,000. In addition, both the Y and Creating Landscapes received grants from PNC to support the program, according to Carter.
Fuller, who has worked for the Y for 15 years, has heard many longtime residents of the area recall nostalgically the summer park programs of their youth. She has also seen previous efforts to revive the programs prove unsustainable. This time, however, Fuller found cause for optimism about the effort’s staying power.
She cited the collaborative nature of work, which includes not just the Y and Creating Landscapes but participation from other organizations such as Women’s Services Inc., Meadville Public Library, Crawford County Master Gardeners and French Creek Valley Conservancy. The spring fundraising drew support from dozens of other organizations and helped spread the word about the summer plans, and Fuller said the city has offered support as well.
“I think it has really given it the extra attention needed to make it more successful,” Fuller said of the multiple stakeholders involved.
The organizers hope to end the summer with some funds available for next summer’s Huidekoper program, according to Carter, and the long-term goal is to expand to other parks as well.
“We want to be able to sustain this,” Carter said, “so there’s a place for kids to go in the summer.”
