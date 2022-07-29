They’ve put on a play. They’ve tested water qualify in Mill Run. They’ve even launched rockets. And finally, they were given a chance to celebrate all they’ve done.
Students enrolled in the Summer Blast program, run by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center, received recognition for all their accomplishments and learning they’ve done over the summer at a brunch at Meadville Area Middle School on Thursday. The students, dressed in the drill team uniforms they worse as part of the program, showed off what they did in the program to a crowd of parents and others involved.
For many of the students involved, it was a chance to share what the experience meant to them. Ryan Lester, for example, spoke about how his time with the rocket science class taught him how things don’t always go as planned. Rockets failed at launch; they didn’t deploy parachutes; a few even got lost. Despite all those setbacks, the students soldiered on.
“Like, my rocket failed and I’m the one speaking today,” Lester said, drawing a laugh from the audience.
Even with all the trouble, Lester said he learned just as much, if not more, than he would have in a traditional classroom thanks to the program.
Far from the frustration of failed rocket launches, student Noelle Thompson found the program’s yoga class relaxing and helpful in dealing with anxiety. This is even as she admitted some of the poses were difficult.
“When I was doing yoga, I could just lie down, be calm and not think of things,” Thompson said.
The activities undertaken during the Summer Blast program were myriad, ranging from a spelling bee and production of a play based on the novel “A Wrinkle in Time,” to swimming lessons and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) experiments centered around waterways.
Branden Newbury found himself particularly drawn to the drill team part of the program, enough to become the platoon sergeant. In that role, he led his students through marches in formation, even getting to direct them at the brunch as the uniformed students filed in to the room and stood at attention.
The reason he took up the sergeant role is a personal one for Newbury. His father served in the U.S. Army for 14 years.
“So I took the opportunity to follow in a few of his footsteps,” he said.
Student Skyler Sutton, speaking to The Meadville Tribune before ceremonies started at the brunch, gave his reason for joining the program.
“I thought it would be a good way to fix my attitude, make it better and learn some social skills,” Sutton said.
In that, he said the program was successful, noting that he’s gotten in trouble less for attitude problems since he started getting involved. He said the part of the program he most enjoyed were the field trips, especially the one to Presque Isle.
Students who excelled in particular parts of the program were presented with trophies, and all students were given a plaque with their name written in Chinese — something which one of the students, Dongbei Liu, did on behalf of his classmates.
Liu and Ethne Flinspach were presented with the Dr. King Award, a special trophy for students who most exhibit the qualities of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Liu said he joined the program to help with his reading, writing and language skills, and the part he most enjoyed was the drill team.
Flinspach, meanwhile, joined because she thought the program “sounded fun” and she wanted “to get a better education.” She most enjoyed the swimming lessons, and was surprised when it was announced she was one of the winners of the Dr. King Award.
“I was shocked, surprised,” she said. “I made a really big smile. It just made my day.”
The Summer Blast is a partnership between Crawford Central School District, Allegheny College and the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. This was the second year of the Summer Blast, which ran from June 20 to July 28 on Mondays through Thursdays. A total of 27 students were listed as taking part in the brunch program.
