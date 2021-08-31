VERNON TOWNSHIP — A suitcase left in the parking lot of a Conneaut Lake Road fast-food restaurant on Monday ultimately proved harmless, but not before members of multiple law enforcement and emergency response agencies converged on the scene.
“Unfortunately, no one saw who left it or anything and we had to treat it as a suspicious package,” said Chief Randy Detzel of Vernon Township Police Department. “It turned out there was nothing to it, but we still want to play on the side of caution, so we evacuated the area and called the Erie Bomb Squad.”
Occupants of McDonald’s and staff and students at a neighboring daycare program were evacuated soon after police were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to Detzel. Police also blocked two entrances to the McDonald’s parking lot as traffic continued to flow past the restaurant.
By 1 p.m., the Erie Police Department Bomb Squad had responded to the scene. Using a portable X-ray device, the team determined that “there were no harmful contents inside,” according to Sgt. David Hudson, bomb squad commander.
“We had one bomb tech suit up in the bomb suit, go down range, X-ray it and come back,” he said.
Even after determining the suitcase did not pose a danger, the bomb squad opted to open it from a distance.
“The reason we remotely open it afterwards is just to err on the side of caution should we have missed something in our X-ray interpretations,” Hudson added. Remotely opening the luggage also allowed the team to further hone its skills under conditions in the field.
Hudson said a water cannon was used to “disrupt” the suitcase while squad members remained at a safe distance.
Visual inspection confirmed what X-rays had revealed: The suitcase contained clothing, according to Detzel.
The abandoned suitcase ultimately posed no threat, but recalling incidents like the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, when pressure cooker bombs were hidden inside backpacks, Detzel said it was important to follow proper procedure.
“You can’t be sure when it’s sitting there what it is,” he said. “You never know — God forbid something bad would happen to anybody.
“We’re here to … keep people as safe as we can, and that’s what we did.”
Prioritizing safety meant that a primary feature of the early response was evacuating both McDonald’s and the Vernon Early Learning Academy, which is located at Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 16864 Conneaut Lake Road. The church and the restaurant share a driveway..
Approximately 20 to 25 children were attending the academy Monday morning, according to Sean Amicucci, membership and marketing director for Meadville Family YMCA, which operates the daycare. The program accepts children ranging from infants to age 5.
When notified by Pennsylvania State Police of the situation, the YMCA implemented its emergency evacuation plan. The children were escorted out of the church to an outdoor pavilion by the six staff members at the center, Amicucci said. The pavilion is located behind the church on the property of neighboring Pennsylvania Tool & Gages.
"They were behind a tree line behind the church at a pavilion a safe distance away," Amicucci said.
Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) was called for a bus to transport the children and staff to the YMCA gymnasium facility at Vernon Place, Amicucci said. Vernon Place is located across Conneaut Lake Road from the church and McDonald’s, but is more than 800 feet south.
"It all went extra quick as we contacted all the emergency contacts for the children," Amicucci said. "CATA dispatched a bus right away and all the parents or emergency contacts all picked up the kids within an hour."
There were no problems or injuries transporting the children, Amicucci said. "Staff did have to change one diaper outdoors," he added.
The left-behind suitcase produced a significant emergency response from agencies around the region. In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, Vernon Township police and the Erie Bomb Squad, Vernon Central Hose Co. also responded to the scene and Meadville Area Ambulance Service was placed on stand-by “just in case,” according to Detzel.
Despite the response, Detzel said that based on what he knew by Monday afternoon, nothing about the incident struck him as suspicious. Even so, he added, the investigation would continue.
“We’re going to look into it for a little bit to see if we can ascertain who left it and why they left it,” he said. “I’m glad to say there was nothing there to concern anybody.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com. Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com. Tribune reporter Sean Ray also contributed to this story.