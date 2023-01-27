MERCER — Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. has sentenced a West Middlesex man to 18 months probation over writing threats on the Hermitage Walmart’s bathroom stalls so the man could leave work early.
The judge said the sentence reflected a more lenient system than the one he remembered.
“In my days, this type of crime would be a jail sentence — no question,” Amrhein said.
Peter R. Pope, 43, of 91 Lilac Drive, pleaded no contest to terroristic threats in the case.
As part of his probation, Pope is not allowed to be in the Hermitage Walmart or the Subway located inside of it.
Pope still works at the Subway in Hermitage Towne Plaza.
“I can’t believe they didn’t fire you,” Amrhein said at the sentencing. “But that’s their business, not the court’s business.”
Skye McKenzie Bowser, 20, of 3490 Lamor Road, Hermitage, was previously sentenced to 18 months probation after she pleaded no contest in November to a charge of terroristic threats in connection with the same case.
According to a police criminal complaint, police and firefighters responded at 6:57 p.m. June 15 to Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, after a customer told an employee about a bomb threat written on the stall in the front bathrooms.
Police said someone wrote the threats in stalls of both the women’s and men’s restrooms, stating that there was a bomb in the toys section and another somewhere else in the store.
Police evacuated and closed the store. Three bomb-detecting K-9s searched the store, including both bathrooms, and the office and craft supplies aisles were searched for evidence without incident, police said.
Two days later, police learned through Walmart security that a Subway employee reported that her manager, Pope, tried to talk her into writing a bomb threat in the restroom.
After that employee refused, police said Pope asked Bowser to do it.
Video surveillance shows Pope going to the restroom at 5:13 p.m. that day and Bowser went to the women’s restroom at 6:09 p.m. that day, police said.
Minutes after Bowser returned to work, Pope was seen contacting a Walmart associate, who told police that he said a customer told him there was a bomb in the store.
Police said Bowser told them in an interview that Pope asked her to write the bomb threat so that they could leave work early. Bowser told police that Pope told her to tell him after she did it, then he reported it to a Walmart employee, police said.
In an interview with police, Pope denied writing anything on the bathroom wall or directing anyone else to do so, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.