Top stories of 2021 ballot
____ Conneaut Lake Park sold: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Western Pennsylvania approves Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park’s sale of the amusement park and its assets to Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million.
____ Homicide near Diamond Park: An early-morning homicide took place in early July in downtown Meadville on Walnut Street. Three people have been charged and two others face related charges in the case.
____ Crawford County man pleads guilty, gets sentenced in double homicide: A Crawford County man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder for the 2019 shooting deaths of his stepmother and half brother.
____ Butler County man drowns in Pymatuning Lake: A man fishing in one of the bay areas of the lake falls from boat in late-May accident.
____ Coronavirus vaccine distribution begins in county: Vaccination efforts begin in Crawford County to fight COVID-19.
____ Crawford County Fair offers free admission: After not having the fair in 2020, the Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board agree to waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee.
____ Medical marijuana dispensary opens at Park Avenue Plaza: Crawford County's first medical marijuana dispensary opens in late March at the former Key Bank office.
____ Mask debate: Whether it was in schools or at businesses, there was a stark divide on each side of the masking debate.
____ Major county events return after hiatus: The pandemic canceled many events in the county in 2020, but yearly favorites like the county fair, Thunder in the City and the Meadville Halloween parade returned in 2021.
____ Roller-coaster ride at Conneaut Lake Park: The Tumble Bug was sold, the Blue Streak roller coaster did not operate, and a general cleanup began at Conneaut Lake Park.
____ Man pleads guilty in Allegheny College dorm rape case: A Meadville man pleads guilty to raping an Allegheny College student at gunpoint in her dorm room nearly two years ago.
____ Mystery surrounds water-level drop at Woodcock Creek Lake: A precipitous drop in the water level at Woodcock Creek Lake in March had officials from multiple agencies scrambling to determine the source of the problem.
____ Denise Johnson picked to be state's physician general: Meadville Medical Center's Dr. Denise Johnson is nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve as Pennsylvania’s physician general.
____ Meadville elections: Jaime Kinder wins a closely watched mayor's race in Meadville to become the city's first female mayor.
____ Passing of prominent attorneys: Noted local attorneys R. Charles Thomas and Charles Swick pass away after years of service.
____ PENNCREST CRT ban: After months of debate, public comment and revisions, PENNCREST School Board voted down a revision to an existing policy intended to ban the teaching of critical race theory.
____ Campbell Pottery Store closes after three decades: William "Bill" and Jane Campbell announce that 2021 will be the final season for the store.
____ Harbor Freight to move in: Harbor Freight Tools will move into Park Avenue Plaza, going into the space previously occupied by Gordmans and Peebles.
____ Former teacher gets state prison for sexual assault of student: A former Titusville Middle School gym teacher gets sentenced to state prison for the sexual assault of a teenage boy.
____ Capitol riot: Crawford County man and Mercer County woman are charged for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.