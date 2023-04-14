Randy Styborski of Venango Township is seeking election to PENNCREST School Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Styborski is a 2003 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School, and a 2007 graduate of Edinboro University with a bachelor of science in secondary education. He earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Wilkes University in 2020.
For the past 16 years, Styborski has been employed as a middle school civics teacher in Girard School District.
During his tenure in that district, he has been a varsity volleyball coach, a class adviser, Social Studies Department chair, and History Club adviser.
Styborski has received training from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Bill of Rights Institute, the National Constitution Center, the Library of Congress, as well as the Rendell Center for Civic Engagement.
In announcing his candidacy, Styborski said he has the knowledge to be both an expert in educational laws and policies and an advocate for civic education.
Styborski said he has dedicated his career to working with students and he looks forward to bringing his experience as a teacher, coach and club adviser to the school board.
“For the betterment of PENNCREST, I will foster a working relationship with the board, the community and the students through civil and professional conversations,” he said.
He and his wife, the former Kayli Smith, a 2000 graduate of Saegertown High School, have resided in Venango Township since 2009. They are the parents of two children who attend Cambridge Springs Elementary School.
