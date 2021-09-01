As the clock ticked down Tuesday to the opening bell for the 2021-22 school year in area districts, teachers were putting the final touches on classrooms, administrators were putting out metaphorical fires of varying sizes, guidance counselors were making final adjustments on schedules, and Gov. Tom Wolf was making an unexpected announcement.
Less than 19 hours from when Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts would open their doors — and, depending on the district, a week or two after local school boards opted not to require masks — Wolf announced a statewide mask mandate for students and staff in K-12 schools effective Sept. 7.
Inside Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS), seventh-grade math and pre-algebra teacher Kelsey Cunningham prepared to begin her third year of teaching, all of them at MAMS. Before her, desk-chair combinations with tennis balls on their feet were arranged with geometric precision in a classroom that was bright and ready but not yet alive with students. The arrangement of the desks, she said, was a holdover from social-distancing guidelines introduced last year, not the approach she took pre-COVID-19.
The last-minute nature of the mask mandate wasn’t ideal, but Cunningham took it in stride.
“We’ll go with it,” she said. “I’ve already been wearing mine, so I guess I was ready.”
Better to be in school with masks on than learning remotely without masks, Cunningham added.
“I’m hopeful that we’re going to stay in school,” she said. “That’s my biggest hope.”
News of the governor’s announcement proved more divisive online, where those who support or oppose mask requirements were quick to applaud or deride the move. Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) junior Layla Horton received a screenshot of the Tribune’s Facebook posting of a story on the mask announcement at midday Tuesday and quickly decided to join the conversation, expressing frustration with the requirement and doubt about the effectiveness of masks.
Requiring masks in school but not elsewhere struck her as inconsistent, Horton explained in an interview.
“Why are we being forced to wear one (at school) when I don’t have to at work?” she asked. Once she leaves MASH to go to the Meadville-area restaurant where she works, Horton will be around a similar range of people, she said, but will be allowed to interact without the mask required in school.
Before Wolf’s announcement on Tuesday, Horton, who is scheduled to receive a vaccination soon, had planned not to wear a mask in school despite the school district strongly recommending that unvaccinated people wear one. Not wearing a mask had as much to do with feeling they are ineffective as with considering them inconvenient. While she had worn masks only inconsistently and avoided infection, Horton said, she knew others who had worn masks faithfully and still contracted the coronavirus.
Horton said she understood and had no trouble complying with a mask requirement at her workplace, but bristled at the school mandate.
“If my teachers are going to hard-core strictly yell at me to wear one, I’ll put one while I’m in class,” she said. “I don’t want to cause any issues or anything with anybody. If they are strong believers in wearing a mask, I’ll wear one for them.”
While the masking issue grabbed the attention of school staff and families alike on Tuesday, the many other last-minute concerns were evident as well.
“We are extremely busy,” said Don Wigton, principal of Cochranton Junior-Senior High. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Despite the last-minute change of gears on masking, Wigton said a primary goal for Cochranton’s return to classes has been to get back, as much as possible, “to the old routine.” That was the goal, but Wigton said the school was also ready for more of the same from last year: As a precaution, schedules had already been drawn up for hybrid attendance with students split into two groups attending in person on alternating days.
“That’s already in place just in case,” he said.
The mask mandate announcement provided a reminder — as though one were needed — of what Wigton said was his primary advice for families as their children head back to school.
“This whole situation is going to be fluid, so we’re just going to have to roll with the punches here,” he said, “and everybody just kind of cooperate.”
The mask requirement order issued Tuesday does not spell out specific consequences in the event students or teachers refuse to comply.
At MASH, School Resource Officer Nick Mogel said that while he would encourage proper mask wearing, enforcement of the policy would fall to school officials.
A desire for a return to a greater sense of normalcy was also evident at Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH), where Choral Director Ralph Egyud spent Tuesday preparing to have students back in the building. Normalcy was the goal, but Egyud was uncertain about achieving it.
“We hope that classes will be back to normal or at least close, but you really can’t tell,” he said. “Normal has changed.”
After canceling five CASH concerts and missing several festivals since spring 2020, Egyud was optimistic that chorus and band members would be able to perform for audiences this year. The first pops concert is scheduled for Nov. 4, and a regular season is scheduled for the year, but that could change.
“We’re hoping infection numbers stay low and that we don’t have to start quarantining or going virtual again,” he said. “I know our administration doesn’t want to have to do that again, but they also know they may have to.”
