LINESVILLE — Student walkouts at Conneaut Area Senior High School this week have led to disciplinary measures for numerous students, according to Jarrin Sperry, superintendent of Conneaut School District.
“Some of our kids walked out. Most went back in after a while, some stayed out,” Sperry said Wednesday shortly after the end of the school day. He estimated that between 12 and 20 students had been punished for skipping classes as a result of the walkouts and said that the punishments had generally taken the form of in-school suspensions. Approximately 605 students attend the school, according to Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Future Ready PA Index.
“We put a statement out that you can protest during non-instructional times,” Sperry said. “Protesting during instructional times would warrant usual discipline.”
When asked if any students had been arrested, Sperry said, “No, not yet anyway.”
A walkout Monday afternoon came weeks after a Conneaut School Board meeting where a large group of students, parents and teachers voiced concerns over what they alleged was an unsafe and hostile environment at the high school. Among the comments offered by members of the public were reports of alleged bullying at the school and claims of drug deals and sexual harassment taking place.
The walkouts also came in the wake of the school’s principal, Edward J. Pietroski, being charged with felony wiretapping.
Pietroski was accused by Linesville Police Department of intentionally intercepting communication at the school on Nov. 15, 2021. Before filing charges, police executed a search warrant at the school on Feb. 28.
Conneaut School Board President Dot Luckock said she was “not able to comment at this time,” explaining that board members had not yet gotten all of the relevant information regarding the walkouts.
Sperry recalled prior walkouts as a form of protest on multiple occasions at the school.
“Over the years we’ve had kids that wanted to walk out for LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) rights, gun safety, all kinds of things like that,” he said.
Regarding the multiple disruptions this week, Sperry said, “We’re keeping an eye on it.”
Conneaut School Board next meets at 7 p.m. next Wednesday in the Alice Schafer Annex gym.