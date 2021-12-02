HARRISBURG — Sen. Michele Brooks reminds 11th-grade students attending schools in her district that there is less than one week left to enter her essay contest spotlighting the significance of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
To enter, 11th-grade students in Mercer, Crawford, southern Erie and western Warren counties who attend schools that enroll residents of the 50th District are asked to write an original essay of no more than 750 words on "What is the importance to you of the sacrifices made at Pearl Harbor, and why must we never forget?"
"I believe that our children’s thoughts about Pearl Harbor will be inspiring, and help to keep history and patriotism alive for a new generation of young Americans," Brooks said.
The deadline for entry is Tuesday. Winning students and their school districts will be announced Jan. 14.
Content must be original and may only contain copyrighted content if appropriately cited.
With the support of Mercer County State Bank, Anderson Coach and Travel, Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc., Northwest Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Channellock and Joy Baking Group, awards will be given to three students for first, second, third and fourth place, for a total of 12 awards.
Entries will be judged on content, the effectiveness of the message and compliance with directions. Essays will be judged by an independent panel of judges and will not include Pennsylvania senators.
Entries must be submitted through the "Essay Contest" link on Brooks’ website, at senatorbrooks.com/essay.
"I welcome young writers and thinkers to enter and be a part of this anniversary commemoration and our collective conversation about unity and patriotism," she said.