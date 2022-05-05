VERNON TOWNSHIP — A group of Cochranton Junior-Senior High seniors spent their Wednesday “getting down and dirty with the environment,” as one of the students put it.
“I think this is a very exciting experience — I get to experience nature,” added Joei Lipscomb, one of about 15 students who spent the day in the field. “Whatever I can do to give back — might as well. I like volunteering.”
The students are members of an ecology class led by Cochranton teachers Susie Baker and Tyler Chrispen. Having discussed restoration of riparian zones — the areas of transition from land to water that run alongside rivers and streams — in the classroom last week, the students picked up shovels and took part in the restoration of one such zone in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area.
Roughly pie-shaped and wedged between Interstate 79 on the east, Route 98 on the west and Rogers Ferry Road on the north, the Katz Natural Area is a 522-acre property owned by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and open to the public for hunting, fishing, birding and other activities.
Cussewago Creek meanders its way across the eastern portion of the property before cutting under the interstate. Closer to Route 98, on the western portion of the property, about 35 acres of former agricultural fields are gradually reverting to forest.
The students were there to help speed the process along and to put into practice what they’ve been learning in class.
“We have a lot of hands-on learners at our school that like this kind of stuff and like getting outside,” Chrispen said as students staked the narrow plastic tubes that had been placed over each seedling for protection from deer and rabbits. “Being an ecology class, we try to get them out as much as possible.”
Much of that work takes place just outside the high school in Little Sugar Creek, Chrispen said, and in other ways they bring the outside into the classroom: In addition to participating in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout-stocking efforts in recent weeks, students raise their own trout in the classroom and will release them in the creek early next month.
In addition to the practical benefits of first-hand experience with the class’s subject matter, contributing to a larger project like the Katz tree-planting effort makes an impact on the students as well, according to Baker.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to participate and take pride in their community,” she said.
All that, and the students had a good time too.
“It was actually really cool,” said Max Adams, who acknowledged that his initial attraction to the field trip had more to do with the chance to get away from campus for a day with a bunch of fellow seniors than from curiosity about tree planting. “It was fun to learn the proper way to do it.”
Classmates Logan Danielson and Colby Freyermuth agreed that experiencing something besides the usual school day contributed to both the fun and the impact of the trip.
“We learned how easily that — if you just plan one wrong step, it can ruin the entire tree from growing,” Freyermuth said, “so just take your time with it, make sure everything’s the way you want.”
“It’ll be pretty cool to see once they’re grown,” Danielson added.
The payoff won’t be instantaneous. The seedling, on their way to becoming saplings, should be peeking out over the tops of their protective tubes in about five or six years, according to Mark Lewis, a service forester with Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry who helped lead the students through the tree planting process. By about 2040, the trees should be about 12 to 15 feet tall.
“So by the time some of these kids have kids of their own that are old enough to plant …” Lewis pondered with a laugh.
The seedlings planted Wednesday bring the total planted in recent weeks by students from Cochranton, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs junior-senior high schools to about 600, according to Lewis. The species selected area all native to the area and adapted to thriving in wetlands.
“So they like getting their feet wet,” Lewis said of the swamp white oak, red maple, silver maple, black chokeberry, gray dogwood, silky dogwood and serviceberry trees that were planted.
As the day neared an end, Lewis, Baker, Chrispen and other other officials involved in the effort congregated with students. They stood in an area partly grassy and partly muddy between the rows of plastic tubes and an unnamed tributary to Cussewago Creek. The tiny brook, ankle deep and narrow enough in most places for an adult to step across without risking unfortunate consequences, babbled and bubbled more than normal due to recent rains.
In the distance in every direction were green hillsides covered with tens of thousands of trees — a sight that made it easy to wonder, was 600 more really going to make a difference?
After leading planting efforts like this for more than 20 years, Lewis takes the long view.
“While the 600 here might not make a difference, the couple hundred thousand that we’ve put in over the years certainly did,” he said.
Looking to the rushing water nearby, Lewis corrected himself.
“The effort these guys are doing is a small part of a much larger effort,” he said. “It’s a pretty good effort to see when you start stringing these all together.
“It’s certainly going to make a big difference in the stream and the water health here,” he added.