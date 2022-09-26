The latest figures from Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts reveal that over the past 15 years, combined student enrollment in the three districts has plummeted nearly 30 percent. Both Conneaut and PENNCREST are more than 30 percent smaller than they were in the 2007-08 school year while Crawford Central is more than 20 percent smaller.
Early enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year show the pattern of plummeting numbers is continuing. The gradual but steady shrinkage has seen the combined enrollment in the three districts fall from 10,627 in the 2007-08 school year to 7,533 currently.
After three days of school this year, for instance, 1,791 students were attending Conneaut schools — down from the 1,863 who were attending district schools at the beginning of October last year, a drop of 3.9 percent.
In PENNCREST, the drop was 1.3 percent, from 2,593 students last October to 2,558 on the third day of school this year.
The declining number of public school students comes as the population of Crawford County has fallen about 7 percent over the same time period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The cumulative impact of such annual reductions adds up significantly.
Since the beginning of the 2007-08 school year, when there were 2,734 students attending Conneaut schools, Conneaut’s student population is down 34.5 percent. For PENNCREST, the drop from 3,793 students in 2007 means a student body reduction of 33 percent.
Crawford Central has experienced a less severe but still significant decline. Ten days into the current school year, district-wide enrollment stood at 3,184 students, down from 3,217 last October, a drop of 1 percent. Fifteen years ago, Crawford Central had 4,100 students. The current enrollment represents a decline of 22 percent.
Enrollment figures for the 2022-23 school year were provided by each school district. Historical figures for last October and the 2007-08 school year come from the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
