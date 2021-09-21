A book compiling works by local students who competed in a writing contest last year has finally been printed, with a launch party and book signing to take place this Sunday at New Beginnings Church of God.
The Inspired 2020 — Beautiful Balance Inspirations Youth Writing Contest book collects works from students in the Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts, as well as local homeschooled students and enrollees at Crawford Christian Academy. The contest was held in the fall of last year, with the winning students getting their works published in a book produced by Page Publishing, a Conneaut Lake company.
Students wrote in one of four categories — general fiction, poetry, personal essay and inspiration/devotional — with a division for senior high school students and a division for middle school students.
Student authors will be present at the party and will sign copies. The book will also be available to purchase or order at the party. Copies of the book will also be provided to libraries in Crawford County.
The book launch party is open to the public, but there is an entry fee of $10. The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information on the party, email beautifulbalanceinspirations@gmail.com.
New Beginnings Church of God is located at 13266 Leslie Road.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.