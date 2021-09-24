COCHRANTON — Though strong, straight-line winds downed numerous trees and utility lines in Cochranton, no injuries have been reported from Wednesday night's storms.
Damage was mainly along a narrow south-to-north line through the borough with most of it in the borough's Lions Park. Numerous large trees remained down and uncleared in the park Thursday, blocking the southern end of the park's walking trail and there was significant damage to one of the park's four picnic shelters.
An analysis of storm photos by the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland determined the damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado, Allen Clark, emergency management agency coordinator for Crawford County, said Thursday. However, that doesn't mean they can't cause major damage, Clark said.
"Straight-line winds are just as damaging and deadly as an EF-0 tornado," Clark said.
An EF-0 (Enhanced Fujita scale) tornado may have winds up to 72 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Straight-line winds are thunderstorm winds that have no rotation, according to the National Weather Service.
Straight-line winds may reach speeds of more than 100 mph and are caused by air being dragged down by precipitation. When the air reaches the ground, it spreads outward across the surface of the land it encounters in a straight line, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday's storm struck Cochranton shortly before 7 p.m.
At 6:49 p.m. Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department received the first of nine 911 emergency dispatch calls in quick succession, said Chief Scott Schell.
Schell and several other firemen were at the fire station in the borough's downtown Wednesday night as a precaution because of a tornado watch in effect at the time. Lions Park is located right behind the fire station on East Adams Street.
"The storm came in over the fairgrounds, went right up River Street and then went to Lions Park," Schell said Thursday. "There were a lot of downed trees and wires in the borough. There was some damage, too, on the south side of the borough on Orchard Street."
A home in the area of Orchard and High streets was struck by a tree, but there was no structural damage, Susan Armburger, borough manager for Cochranton, said.
The storm itself moved north, out of the borough, but caused damage to two machinery buildings on Lippert Road in Wayne Township, north of the borough, Schell said.
"Most of the borough was without power (afterward) for awhile," Schell said. "Our main concern with the wires down was that everybody was OK. We had no reports of injuries."
Downed utility lines usually are what cause injuries in the wake of a storm, Clark said.
"It's important with downed wires you don't touch them and move away from them," Clark said. "Electric lines can be mixed in with debris and trees and vehicles are electrical conductors. It's important people stay away from them until utility crews arrive and assess the situation."
Armburger said she was thankful no one was hurt and that the damage within the borough wasn't as bad as it could have been.
"We were really lucky," Armburger said.
Roger Janes of First National Insurance Agency, the borough's insurance agent, agreed.
"About 100 feet either way (to the side of the south-to-north path of the storm) really could have made a difference by hitting homes," he said. Janes was in Cochranton Thursday to assess damage in the aftermath of the storm.
Clean up of the downed trees and debris in Lions Park may take some time, Armburger said. The borough is anticipating selling off the downed trees as a way to recover some costs associated with Wednesday's storm, she said.
