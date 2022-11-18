Saegertown native and crossfit devotee Brittani Hough knows the importance of staying strong in the face of life’s challenges, even when those challenges come in the form of a devastating cancer diagnosis.
So even as she has begun a time-consuming and often physically grueling treatment regimen, Hough is helping others stay fit. For a hair-razing fundraising event last weekend near her home in Charleston, S.C., she designed a “workout of the day” to engage members of her crossfit community while she had her head shaved in anticipation of chemotherapy-related side effects.
Today, a similar event to support Hough takes place in Meadville at Bill Lawrence’s Personal Fitness, 940 Park Ave. The one-hour crossfit workout is open to the community and designed for teams of two in keeping with the theme that applies both to the event and Hough’s battle against cancer: “We can do hard things together.”
The “thing” facing Hough in this instance is certainly hard, as she has documented in recent weeks on social media, including on her “My Cancer Toolbox” page on Facebook. Early last month, the 34-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, meaning the disease had metastasized. In Hough’s case the cancer had spread to her brain and spine. An MRI last week revealed 14 lesions, Hough said on her Facebook blog.
Since her diagnosis, she has undergone brain surgery, radiation treatment on the brain lesions and her initial chemotherapy treatment. And she has seen her support network, both family members and friends from the crossfit community, come together to support her Sunday. Joined by her children, Eisley and Axyl, and her parents, Saegertown residents Christine and Todd DeVore, Hough first shaved the heads of several supporters, then watched dozens complete her workout of the day at Pale Horse CrossFit as she received her own buzzcut.
“Yesterday was incredible. Once again, I find myself speechless,” she wrote in posting photos from the event to social media. “I’m grateful for this tribe. This family. This burden. It feels so light, because you all are here; loving me, supporting and encouraging me. You’re lifting me up.”
Hough is holding up “better than anybody ever could,” according to younger sister Ashlyn Field.
“She is so strong — I know everybody says that — but she is very good at finding the best in the worst scenarios,” Field said in a phone interview Thursday. “If someone were to knock her down, she gets right back up and she does whatever she has to do to get better.
“She’s always been that way,” Field added, “as long as I can remember.”
The Sunday crossfit fundraiser came on top of a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $64,000 from more than 500 donors. Field said her family has been wowed by the efforts, both financial and spiritual, of Hough’s network of supporters.
“I just have to say how thankful we are for everybody doing what we can, just even praying,” she said, “because we truly believe in the power of prayer, and it shows that it’s working.”
Seeing today’s group workout in Meadville is sure to assist Hough in her efforts, according to Field, who is one of several participants planning to livestream the proceedings on social media.
“I don’t think I could do it,” Field said, laughing as she recalled talking to her sister about it. “I told her I might pass out.”
The workout is designed to be scaled as needed depending on participants’ experience and fitness levels, but those who tackle it at a proficient level will be in for a challenge that still pales in comparison with the one facing Hough, even as the work is split between two partners: Ten rounds of 10 deadlifts, 100 double unders — jumping rope so that the rope passes under your feet twice between each jump — 22 alternating dumbbell snatches, and 10 burpee box jumps, a total body exercise in which one moves from standing position to pushup to leaping atop a box in a constant blur of motion.
Courtney Bailey, one of the gym members who contacted Bill Lawrence about hosting the fundraiser, described today’s effort as typical of the supportive crossfit community.
“They immediately said yes, how can we help,” Baile said in an email. “This is what I love most about the gym. This thing we call fitness is more than just exercise – it’s a community. It’s a shared passion that unites everyone that walks through the doors of the gym.”
