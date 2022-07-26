The strong storms that rolled through Crawford County early Monday luckily didn’t leave a path of destruction.
“We had no reports of damage,” said Allen Clark, emergency management agency coordinator for Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
Clark said there were a few reports of isolated trees and or electrical wires down scattered across the county during the early-morning hours.
Additionally, there were approximately 150 customers of either Penelec, Penn Power or Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative — the three electric utilities serving the county — who lost power during the storm, Clark said.
Northwestern Rural Electric had restored power to affected customers by Monday afternoon.
Penelec was down to two sites Monday afternoon — near Spartansburg and Linesville.
Penn Power was down to four sites Monday afternoon — two each near Pymatuning Lake and Hartstown in the southwestern part of the county.
The heavy rains, thunder and lightning rolled through Crawford County just after midnight Sunday and into early Monday with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a tornado warning at 12:50 a.m. Its office in Cleveland said it had reports of some tree damage in the Cambridge Springs area as well as near Linesville and Blooming Valley.
The NWS automated rain gauge at Port Meadville Airport recorded just under an inch of rain from the storms. A total of 0.82 inches of rain was recorded on the gauge between midnight Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.
