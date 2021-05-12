ERIE — A Mercer County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of theft of government property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Pennsylvania.
Martin Meade Kobsik, 39, of 1223 Jackson Center Polk Road, Stoneboro, is accused of misusing proceeds of a federal COVID-19 assistance loan, according to a news release.
In April 2020, Kobsik obtained a $150,000 COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Loan from the Small Business Administration, falsely representing that he needed the money to maintain his business. The news release didn't indicate the name of the business.
Kobsik is alleged to have used loan proceeds for personal expenses, a vacation and home improvements, the release said.
Online federal court records Tuesday night for the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania did not list a case against Kobsik.
Kobsik faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, if convicted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.