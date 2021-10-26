Break out those ruby slippers if there’s a pair in your closet: The Meadville Selfie with a Scarecrow contest is in its final days.
The contest, organized by the Meadville Independent Business Alliance and Experience Meadville, asks participants to pose with one of the scarecrows on display at nearly two dozen participating organizations, including a variety of downtown businesses. Three winners will receive gift certificates worth $50, $100 or $200 good for use at downtown stores.
To enter the contest, which continues through Sunday, participants must take a photo with one of the scarecrows from a participating organization and post it to their personal Facebook page, tagging Experience Meadville and the organization displaying the scarecrow.
Perhaps the most elaborate photo set-up can be found in front of the Meadville City Building, where “Charlie the Scarecrow, our hardest working public works guy, and his best friend Fido” are ready to pose with whoever stops by, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said people have been seen stopping by for pictures though she noted that “Charlie,” which features an extreme close-up of an actual city employee as the scarecrow’s face, “can be a little terrifying.”
Menanno has not yet taken a selfie of her own. The city manager’s position, she noted, involves a great deal of delegating.
“Maybe we’ll get the police chief to take one,” she added.
Selfies with scarecrows posted from the Meadville Halloween Parade on Saturday count as double entries in the contest, according to organizers.
For more information on the contest rules, see the “Meadville Selfie with a Scarecrow Contest” event page on Facebook.
