Walkers will take to the streets of Meadville this Saturday in support of Alzheimer's disease research, and there is still time for more people to get involved.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's starting at 8:30 a.m. in Diamond Park. The event has previously been held at Allegheny College and was done virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We really wanted to move into a more visible space at the Diamond to really increase our awareness," said Jennifer Brownlee, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.
Starting at the Crawford County Courthouse, walkers will head up Walnut Street and then onto Liberty Street, before finally moving on to Chestnut Street and completing the circuit. Four of these laps will equal a 2-mile walk, with the goal of each walker to do at least 2 miles.
A highlight of the event is the Promise Garden Ceremony. Participants in the walk are each given a pinwheel flower, with each flower being one of four colors. Each color represents a different connection to Alzheimer's.
Blue flowers are given to people currently living with the disease, while purple is given to those participants who have lost a loved one to the condition. Yellow represents caregivers of someone with Alzheimer's, and orange is for advocates of the association's mission.
Brownlee said that "unfortunately" purple is the most common color taken.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a total of 84 walkers and 14 teams are set to take part in the event, with nearly $14,000 raised. Anyone interested in participating can register online at act.alz.org/meadvillepa.
Registration can also be done the day of the event, though Brownlee said preregistration is encouraged. It is free to register, but the association is encouraging all participants to donate or raise $100 through their participation. Those who do so will be given an official walk T-shirt.
After a year being held virtually, Brownlee said the association is looking forward to returning to an in-person event and is hopeful for a large number of participants.
"We're really hoping for a great turnout on Saturday," she said. "We're keeping our eyes to the sky."
The walk, according to Brownlee, helps forge connections between people dealing with Alzheimer's in their own ways.
The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. with the walk to start afterward.
The majority of funds raised by the event will go toward supporting research and research projects funded by the association.
