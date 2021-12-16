The reviews are in, and “Holiday Inn” is a smash!
Audiences loved their journey to the iconic “showplace hotel” during its opening weekend at the Academy Theatre, and if you haven’t had the chance to see it yourself, you have three more chances!
Packed top to bottom with Irving Berlin music, “Holiday Inn” tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut — but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? Find out at the Academy Theatre this weekend. “Holiday Inn” stars local favorites Ted Watts Jr., Anne Conti, Terri Gilmore, Dan Winston, Julie Cepec, Darrel Whitney, Winstynn Oates, and a dazzling ensemble.
While the classic film introduced Christmas standards such as “Happy Holidays’’ and “White Christmas,” the Broadway show adds additional Berlin songs which were originally not in the film, including “Blue Skies,” “It’s a Lovely Day Today,” “Cheek to Cheek” and many more. Most musicals are lucky to have one show stopping number; “Holiday Inn” is packed with over a dozen.
“Holiday Inn” runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Meadville’s historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit www.theacademytheatre.org.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia Kemp is the artistic director at The Academy Theatre.