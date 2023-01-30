Erie-based Stefanelli’s Candies has a new production facility under construction in Meadville, which is slated to open this summer.
But, it can’t be ready soon enough for the Meadville sisters who own the firm.
“We’re blowing out at the seams up here,” Stacy Kessler said of the candy company’s production and retail facility on West 8th Street in Erie.
In April 2015, Joe and Kathy Stainbrook of Meadville bought Stefanelli’s Candies from its then-owner Frank DeDionisio as a way to grow into a bigger family business with their four adult daughters — Kessler and Connie Guthrie, Andrea Kregle and Erica Beveridge.
Since 2015, the business has been growing both its production and adding retail locations — including at Meadville’s Park Avenue Plaza and one in Linesville. There’s a retail shop at the Erie production building and two retail shops in Erie with a third set to open on Erie’s east side on Feb. 6.
“We have no shipping department — there’s no room,” Kessler said of the dated 3,900-square-foot building in Erie. “Our shipper ships in a makeshift operation — a 55-gallon drum — and she puts a piece of cardboard on top of it and that’s her table to pack for shipping — there’s no room.
“Erie has been really good to us and our internet (sales) are growing,” Kessler said. “To support four families, we want to grow so we’re trying to get more business down south.”
The former R.E. Michel Co. building at 177 Mercer St. in Meadville was purchased back in July. It’s currently being renovated in about a $1 million project to include equipment to add at least two production lines to complement the one in Erie.
”We knew it was coming that we’d need another enrober,” said Kregle who oversees production. “Meadville will have two enrobers with room to have up to four.”
An enrober is a machine that coats a food item — like toffee, nuts, candy or pretzels — with something, usually chocolate. In enrobing, a curtain of chocolate covers the product as it moves through while the bottom of the product is coated at the same time by passing over a pool of chocolate.
The new Meadville production facility will be about 12,000 square feet which will include a retail shop. The site also will offer better humidity and temperature control in the candy-making process, according to Kessler and Kregle.
Stefanelli’s Candies has about 30 employees now, counting both production and retail sales workers. With production coming online in Meadville later this year, it expects to add about 25 employees here.
”We had opportunities to add to sales, but we were hesitant to go on a sales kick (for new business),” Kessler said. “With it set to open up, we don’t have to be hesitant about getting new business.
”We’ll have more of an opportunity to create new and different things — maybe not just chocolate,” she said of the expansion. “We’ve been restricted because of the lack of room.”
