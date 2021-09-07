United Steelworkers Local 1917 — a union which represents employees at Grede Foundry, Meadville Forge and Channellock — came together this summer to donate to a women's self-defense class organized by a local high school student.
The union collectively donated $800 toward the class, which was organized by Meadville Area Senior High student Sydney Fadden. The money was used to rent out a studio space for the class to be held, allowing it to be provided at no charge to participants.
Around half of the money came via a fundraiser run by Women of Steel. That all-female group under the union ran a 50/50 raffle to gather the funds, with the rest of the union providing a match to bring the total to $800.
Caprice Powell, a member of Women of Steel who headed the 50/50, said the union often gets letters from the community asking for donations, something the steelworkers are happy to provide.
"We just want to help the community," she said. "We want people to see the steelworkers as someone who can help the community and be out there."
Paul Pelc, president of the union, said the Women of Steel group had been on something of a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw the fundraiser as a good way to get the group back up-and-running.
Pelc, who only become president within the past few years, said he has been trying to have the union perform more community-oriented projects and do more donations.
"It feels so wonderful to be able to help out," he said.
Some activities the union has performed in the past include donating a bench to Roche Park in Vernon Township, holding food drives for Crawford County Human Services, and giving hams to shelters and senior centers at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Fadden, who was a junior when she reached out to the union for help and is now a senior, said she was inspired to start the class due to events she had seen in the news.
"It was recent news at the time where there had been a lot of attacks on women and how certain self-defense products weren't working," she said.
As she and her friends headed into their final year in school and potentially leaving for college soon, which may take them far away from home for the first time in their lives, Fadden wanted to provide a way to give these young women the skills they need to protect themselves as they take the next big steps in their lives.
After speaking with a school safety officer, Fadden was able to get in contract with a deputy and a self-defense instructor to lead the class. She said around 10 girls ended up taking part in the class.
The donation, Fadden said, allowed the class to exist in the first place.
"They were super helpful just because we needed money for a space," she said of the union. "We can't just go to one of our houses, we needed more space."
