Less than two years after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Crawford County Fair Board, LeRoy Stearns has resigned.
On Monday, Stearns emailed a letter of resignation to Dean Maynard, the board’s president, as well as to the three county commissioners and the Tribune. The resignation was effective that day.
“After serving many years in public service I have decided to end my obligations and move forward with my retirement plans,” his brief letter read in part.
The letter said he appreciated his experience in working on the board and wished the board the best.
“I appreciated the opportunity, but I’m at that time in life I don’t want to spend time in meetings,” Stearns told the Tribune on Monday afternoon.
Stearns, who turns 66 this month, said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown “how important time is to us.”
He learned a lot during his stint on the board — especially the need for dedicated volunteers who make the fair what it is.
“The fair had lost money for several years and the board made some tough (financial) decisions,” Stearns said. “You can’t lose money year after year and expect to survive.”
Stearns was appointed to the board by county commissioners in June 2020 to fill a vacancy created when Diana Perry resigned. The term is due to expire at the end of December this year.
The Fair Board makes a nomination to county commissioners who make formal appointments to the board. However, the board had submitted another name in nomination, Lisa Dunn of Cochranton, instead of Stearns. Dunn, Stearns and four other applicants were interviewed with board members unanimously voting to approved submission of Dunn’s name.
At the time Stearns’ appointment was made in 2020, commissioners said they wanted someone with a strong background in nonprofit financial dealings as well as government financial experience.
Stearns had been retired from heading up the Crawford County Humane Society for many years. He had a lengthy career dealing with animals, including those at the fair, while serving as the county’s chief humane agent. Stearns also was a member of Meadville City Council since 1998, first as a councilman and then mayor from 2015 until last year with experience in dealing with government budgets.
Though surprised by the resignation, Commissioners Christopher Soff, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Eric Henry, who unanimously appointed Stearns, understood the move was to spend more time with family.
“All those things combined made him the most viable candidate at that time,” Soff said Monday.
“The Fair Board’s in a totally different position than it was at the time of the appointment,” Weiderspahn said.
Henry pointed out the commissioners unanimously approved two subsequent nominations submitted by the Fair Board — Jeff Dahl and Cheryl Hamilton — to fill other vacancies.
“We wish LeRoy the best and we’ll move forward,” Maynard said. “I see it as an opportunity to get people more involved in the fair.”
At the Fair Board’s meeting on Thursday, Maynard said he’ll propose the members vote to have applications and resumes postmarked by March 21.
The nominating committee then would review applications and interview candidates to make a recommendation to the Fair Board, Maynard said. The board later would vote on a nominee with that name to be submitted to commissioners. Maynard said he hoped the board could have a nominee in early April.