John 12:12-16 says, “The next day the great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!’ Jesus found a young donkey and sat on it, as it is written: Do not be afraid, Daughter Zion; see, your king is coming, seated on a donkey’s colt. At first his disciples did not understand all this. Only after Jesus was glorified did they realize that these things had been written about him and that these things had been done to him.”
As we approach celebrating resurrection Sunday it’s important to remember what happened a week before.
This text introduces us to Jesus at a time where people wanted to make him there kind of king instead of the kind of king he was called to be.
When that crowd saw the sign that Jesus had done — feeding 5,000 people with five barley loaves and two fish — they began to say, “This is indeed the prophet who is to come into the world.”
Then the crowd up from the country to purify themselves for the Passover festival has the same idea.
But something interesting happens here.
The crowd wants to make Jesus their kind of king — their expected, national, political messiah.
But Jesus selected prophetic fulfillment over political advancement.
You see, no one waving branches in the crowd wanted or expected Jesus to go willingly to the cross.
If they had come up from the lake or over from Bethany, they were looking for a miracle-worker.
If they were waiting for Jesus’ showdown with the authorities, they wanted and expected a revolutionary to overthrow the status quo.
But Jesus will have no part of being their kind of king, because Jesus is committed to being God’s kind of king.
This leads to an important question.
Will you keep your Christianity when everything around you is going crazy?
Because here Jesus corrects the crowd’s expectations using a prophecy from Zechariah (9:9).
And the disciples only understand this after Jesus is glorified on the cross (John 12:16).
So Jesus’ actions showed something we can practice today and that is: I’m going to stay true to who I am because if I stay true to who I am, even those that don’t understand me are going to see what God is doing through me.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.