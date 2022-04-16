Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.