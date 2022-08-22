State officials on Friday advised Pennsylvanians of a potential phishing scam saying that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click a link to obtain it. Pennsylvanians should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted in this manner.
The Department of Human Services does send text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from the number (833) 648-1964. DHS text messages will not include:
• Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive.
• A request for specific personal information.
• Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.
• Please report any texts about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).
“If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that you need to click a link to access your benefits and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft,” said Acting Secretary Meg Snead.
The United States Department of Agriculture publishes information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should always be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages. Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance. EBT balance and transaction inquiries as well as card replacements can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at (888) 328-7366. In addition, Pennsylvanians can access their EBT balance through the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app in a safe and secure manner.
